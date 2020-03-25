Enjoy the Music.com To Rebroadcast Live Stream Of Blues Masters At The Crossroads – This Friday and Saturday







Looking for something fun to do this weekend while following the advice of healthcare professionals to stay at home? This Friday and Saturday, our friends at Enjoy the Music.com will rebroadcast the live stream of Blues Masters At The Crossroads on Facebook Live – originally live streamed in 2014.

The original concert featured performances by Rip Lee Pryor, Moreland & Arbuckle, Marquise Knox, Big George Brock, Kim Wilson, Joe Beard, Lazy Lester, Mighty Sam McClain, Sonny Green, Kim Wilson with Billy Flynn, and Bernard Allison.

We plan to tune in and hope you will too!

