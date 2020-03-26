





Voitek GNV27DB 2k Curved Screen 144Hz Gaming Monitor March 26th, 2020

Viotek has just announced the GNV27DB 2k Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor, a successor to its wildly popular GN27xx series of curved monitors.

The GNV27DB is a 1500R more pronounced curve 2k resolution gaming monitor with a 2560×1440 (QHD 16:9 1440P) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate for an improved immersive experience during gameplay or while watching movies.

The GNV27DB features the full Viotek gaming suite including user-accessible overdrive, GAMEPLUS targeting cursors, Freesync via adaptive sync, a 48-144Hz Freesync range with low framerate compensation below 48, works with G-Sync, FPS/RTS optimized gaming modes, low blue light mode for long gaming sessions free from eye-sore, and PIP/PBP with true simultaneous dual inputs to watch your favorite twitch stream while playing.

The three HDMI ports (2x 1.4 1x 2.0), DP 1.2 port, and 3.5mm audio port ensure the GNV27DB fits every situation, no matter how many consoles or PCs that you own. The GNV27DB is a true gaming center and is great for Xbox/PS4/Switch consoles without any additional effort. The anti-glare coat combined with the deep 1500R curve ensures glare is never an issue whether gaming or watching YouTube in 1440P.

The GNV27DB is a gaming powerhouse but is also flexible so movie lovers will bask in the full 96% of the sRGB gamut, 3000:1 contrast ratio for deep, inky blacks, and the 16:9 cinema format perfect for movies. The GNV27DB also features a tilt-adjustable stand and 75mm VESA mount conveniently hidden behind the stand to maximize flexibility.

The GNV27DB is on sale for $259.99 ($285.99 MSRP) respectively and is available now through Viotek.com, Amazon.com, and select retailers.

FEATURES, SPECS + PRICING

• 27-inch QHD 1500R curve

• 2560×1440 (QHD 16:9 1440P) resolution

• 144Hz refresh rate

• AMD FreeSync (with LFC)

• G-Sync ready

• Flicker-free video

• HDMI 2.0

• Dual-input PIP/PBP

• 4.8 ms response rate

• Low blue light mode

• Anti-glare

• 3.5 mm audio port

• Displayport

• 75×75 VESA

• Zero-Tolerance Dead Pixel Policy

• 3-Year Limited Warranty





