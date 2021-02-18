Product News: McIntosh MCD85 SACD/CD Player







Immerse yourself in your music with the new McIntosh MCD85 SACD/CD Player. The MCD85 with its open chassis design is not only a serious piece of music hardware, but it shows that you are serious about your love of music. With the great success of McIntosh’s similarly retro styled MC275 and MC1502 Vacuum Tube Amplifiers, MA252 and MA352 Integrated Amplifiers, and the warm reception of their recently introduced MC830 Solid State Amplifier and C8 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier that also have retro touches, it’s clear that many people want their home stereo system not to blend in, but instead to be distinctive looking. To be put on display. To be a conversation starter. To make the statement that “A Serious Music Lover Lives Here.” The MCD85 does all that. And more.

The MCD85 can play store bought SACDs and CDs as well as music from homemade CD or DVD Data Discs. Numerous file formats can be played from these discs including AAC, AIFF, ALAC, DSD (up to DSD128), FLAC, MP3, WAV, and WMA. The USB Audio input supports up to DSD256 and DXD 384kHz, and can be used to stream digital music from a computer or other digital storage device. There’s also two coax and two optical digital inputs that support PCM signals up to 192kHz.

Conversion of the digital data stored on the discs or in the digital music stream into an analog signal for playback is performed by a quad balanced, 8-channel, 32-bit/192kHz Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC). Four DAC channels are dedicated to the left audio channel, and four to the right audio channel to ensure truly exceptional stereo sound reproduction.

Both balanced and unbalanced fixed analog stereo outputs are available to connect the MCD85 to your preamplifier, integrated amplifier, and other home audio system components. Thanks to its narrower width and balanced outputs, it can be placed close to your listening position for ease of loading discs, with long balanced cables connecting it to your audio system without fear of signal loss.

The MCD85 employs 2x read speed, meaning all discs placed in its sturdy die-cast tray are read at higher speeds, allowing their data to be stored in a buffer memory for better error correction and tracking. The tray features a new, custom front beveled nose to match the angle of the chassis and provides smooth and quiet disc handling. Disc reading is performed in the high-quality disc mechanism by a twin laser optical pickup that uses a single objective lens with two laser units, with each employing different wavelengths that are optimized for SACD and CD playback. Power Control and data ports allow for seamless integration with other McIntosh home audio system components.

A die-cast aluminum name badge is affixed to each side of the chassis. The front, top and rear of the chassis is polished to a mirror finish – just like on the aforementioned MC275, MC1502, MA252, MA352, MC830 and C8 – making the MCD85 a welcome and matching addition to any system using those models. But the MCD85 is not limited to systems using just those models as it has all the necessary connections and McIntosh design traits to fit into any McIntosh home audio system. The MCD85 features a black glass front panel with direct LED backlighting for improved appearance, silver trim, an illuminated logo, and rotary control knobs.

The MCD85 will begin shipping in February 2021 for $4,500 USD.

