Sonus faber Adds 2 New Lumina Collections Speakers

Sonus faber has just announced the continuation of its acclaimed

Lumina collection with the addition of two models: The Lumina II and The Lumina V.

The premiere Lumina models represent a simple, balanced combination offering the ability to satisfy both stereo and multi-channel system listening. The introduction of Lumina II and Lumina V intend to meet an even wider audience with the need for higher power, especially in relation to larger environments.

First introduced to the market in September of 2020, Sonus faber’s Lumina collection embodies the history and spirit of the heritage brand. Though launched during a difficult and unprecedented year, Lumina aims to connect the world through shared experience with sound, offering listeners a complete sensory experience boasting the Voice of Sonus faber.

The new Lumina models maintain the design simplicity of the previous models, in which the minimalist aesthetic styles every detail to be as attractive visually as it is acoustically. The multilayer wood of the front baffle is available in three finishes: matte wood finishes Walnut and Wenge with Maple inlays and the classic Piano Black. The cabinet is outfitted in black leather, true to Sonus faber’s traditional product line.

The Lumina II is the second bookshelf speaker in the collection, next to the Lumina I, with a larger volume and 150mm mid-woofer. The Lumina II maintains a compact and versatile design perfect for placement within a bookcase or shelving unit or can be positioned on a stand as a rear channel in a home theater system.

The Lumina II enriches the range of two-way speakers in the Lumina family, offering a perfect solution for a small system, while also able to fill any room with sound.

The Lumina V is the new flagship of the collection. The new three-way floor standing model is rich with new electro-acoustic solutions:

1) Lute Shape mid-hi internal chamber

The internal mid-high volume is designed with iconic lute shape, a unique feature created by Sonus

faber and main characteristic for the brand since its inception in the 1990’s.

This feature is able to maximize the structural rigidity and the acoustic performance of the midrange and simultaneously reduce standing waves within the acoustic load volume.

2) Hybrid IFF Crossover – Paracross Topology

The mid-high crossover network “Hybrid IFF – Paracross Solution” range combines Interactive Fusion Filtering, first introduced in the Maxima Amator, with the Paracross Topology, where reactive components (capacitors and inductors/coils) are placed on the negative rail of the circuitry. The resulting benefits include a reduction in the drivers’ back EMF (Electro Motive Force), allowing them to operate in a maximally interconnected and organic way, and lowering of crossover sensitivity to radio frequencies, further improving sound definition.

Providing more emphasis and substance to action scenes, dialogues and soundtracks, Lumina perfectly pairs with the Gravis subwoofer models I, II and III, which feature matching finishes and materials.

For those wishing to optimize their home space, Sonus faber’s Palladio collection of custom-installation speakers is discreet and elegance at the same time.

Lumina, Gravis and Palladio lines offer endless possibilities that result in a natural sound experience through a clean and beautiful design.

RETAIL PRICES:

– Lumina V: $2,800

– Lumina III: $2,199

– Lumina II: $1,200

– Lumina I: $899

– Lumina Center: $699

For more information, please visit www.sonusfaber.com





