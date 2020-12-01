Product News: Sonus faber Maxima Amator Loudspeaker







Sonus faber has just revealed the Maxima Amator, a two-way loudspeaker that merges two drivers to achieve a unique emotion with the maximum representation of natural sound. The two-way concept, often considered the purest system achievable in regard to electro-acoustic, has been a strong piece of brand identity for Sonus faber products and the Maxima Amator aims to pay homage to this tradition and to music itself, leading the listener to its fullest enjoyment, offering immersion in its deepest essence.

The latest addition to the Heritage collection is completely made in Italy, with a solid walnut wood cabinet, which has been designed thanks to modern wood working methods that allowed Sonus faber the ability to develop a reliable floor- stander cabinet and overcome the structural limits of the solid wood. Great care was taken to create the cabinet’s internal volumes definition – with the cabinet divided into three separate chambers designed to increase the rigidity of the structure, minimizing resonances and shielding the crossover, hosted in a dedicated chamber visible from the back of the cabinet.

The same drivers are utilized as in the Electa Amator III, the 28 mm D.A.D. – Damped Apex DomeTM tweeter with Neodymium magnetic motor system and solid spruce wood acoustic labyrinth rear chamber, and the 180mm mid-woofer with air-dried membrane made of cellulose pulp and natural fibers, mounted on the Sonus faber original design die-cast aluminum basket. Unveiled in the Maxima Amator, Sonus faber has developed the IFF Crossover “Interactive Fusion Filtering” design that foregoes the classical first order series iteration, with non-academic transfer functions based on the company’s accelerated progressive slopes.

With Maxima Amator, Sonus faber encourages the listener to experience the essence of the Sonus faber brand and sound. The Maxima Amator will be available in December 2020 for $15,000 USD.

