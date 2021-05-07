





Rotel Intros 3 New MKII Integrated Amplifiers: A14 MKII, RA-1572 MKII & RA-1592 MKII May 7th, 2021

Rotel has just announced that it will be releasing new, upgraded versions of its award-winning integrated amplifiers with the MKII designation. The new models include circuit design innovations and component level changes in key circuit locations, leveraging the design elements from the acclaimed Michi Series.

The A14MKII, RA-1572MKII and RA-1592MKII are the proud recipients of these acoustic upgrades and sonic improvements built from the Michi engineering efforts that were 3 years in the making.

The new MKII models offer MQA support, are Roon Tested for integration with a Roon system, and include improved DACs and new caps and resistors.

All 3 models will be available this July.

Rotel A14 MKII Integrated Amp

Building upon the successful and award winning A14, the new A14 MKII upgrades include a new Texas Instruments DAC supporting 32-bit/384kHz audio complimented by 25 component changes in the DAC output filters.

Power supply component changes were also implemented leveraging design strategies from Rotel’s A11 Tribute model. Additional changes in the signal path circuits provide a richer and fuller audio performance with more lifelike reproduction of the music.

MSRP: $1,799 ea

Features

2 x 80 W Class AB amplification.

Supports MQA and MQA Studio.

Certified Roon Tested.

Wireless aptX and AAC Bluetooth.

MM Phone input.

PC-USB input with MQA.

Control system integration utilizing Ethernet, RS232, 12V-Trigger and remote IR connections.

Intelligent power control, Audio-Direct Tone Bypass mode and dual A-B 5-way speaker binding posts.

Rotel RA-1572 MKII Integrated Amp

The RA-1572 MKII has been engineered from Rotel’s award winning RA-1572 integrated amplifier with critical circuits and component upgrades including a Texas Instruments 32-bit/384kHz DAC supporting PC-USB 32-bit/384kHz PCM.

Over 33 component changes in acoustic capacitors, filter capacitors and the power supply render audio with a wider, deeper soundstage and improved accuracy and positioning.

MSRP: $2,499 ea

Features

2 x 120 W Class AB amplification.

Supports MQA and MQA Studio.

Certified Roon Tested.

Wireless aptX and AAC Bluetooth.

MM Phone input.

PC-USB input with MQA.

XLR Balanced inputs and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Control system integration utilizing Ethernet, RS232, 12V-Trigger and remote IR connections.

Intelligent power control, Audio-Direct Tone Bypass mode and dual A-B 5-way speaker binding posts.

Rotel RA-1592 MKII Integrated Amp

The RA-1592 MKII is Rotel’s flagship Integrated Amplifier and now delivers an even higher level of audio performance with upgrades to all critical circuits.

The Texas Instruments 32-bit/384kHz DAC circuits feature 12 new coupling capacitors with improved frequency response and even higher component tolerances. Upgraded capacitors are also used in critical signal paths totaling over 28 changed components with additional changes in the power supply circuits.

Dynamic, controlled bass energy, exceptional detail, and reproduction of every nuance of sound with exacting positioning ensure the innovations in the RA-1592 MKII are deserving of the MKII designation.

MSRP: $3,399

Features

2 x 200 W Class AB amplification.

Supports MQA and MQA Studio.

Certified Roon Tested.

Wireless aptX and AAC Bluetooth.

MM Phone input.

PC-USB input with MQA.

XLR Balanced inputs and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Control system integration utilizing Ethernet, RS232, 12V-Trigger and remote IR connections.

Intelligent power control, Audio-Direct Tone Bypass mode and dual A-B 5-way speaker binding posts.

For more info, check out www.rotel.com





