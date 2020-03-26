





Voitek GNV34DBE 34" Ultrawide 1440P 144Hz Curved Screen Gaming Monitor March 26th, 2020

Viotek has just announced the GNV34DBE Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor, a successor to its wildly popular GNV34DB series of curved monitors.

The GNV34DBE is a sleek looking 1500R deeply curved gaming monitor with UWQHD 3440×1440 (Ultrawide 1440P) and a 144Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth motion that pulls you into gameplay. The GNV34DBE is a sensible upgrade to our successful GNV34DB with upgraded refresh rates, increased brightness, an HDMI 2.0 upgrade, and DisplayPort 1.4 upgrades.

The GNV34DBE maintains the company’s Viotek Gaming suite with user-controllable overdrive (6ms (GtG) 4ms w/OD), low blue-light modes, RTS/FPS optimized gaming modes, GAMEPLUS targeting cursors, Freesync via adaptive sync, and it works with G-sync. The deeper 1500R curve allows for greater immersion and increased peripheral to offer a real competitive advantage. A standard Freesync range of 48-144Hz with LFC (low framerate compensation) below 48 ensures your gaming is pixel perfect, no matter your GPU load.

The GNV34DBE is not just a gaming command center; it also triples as a media lover’s dream and includes productivity tools for efficient office work, such as low-blue light mode and anti-glare for long comfortable work hours. It maintains the deep, dark blacks standard with our VA panels with a 3000:1 contrast and an impressive 1M:1 dynamic contrast that is great for movie-lovers. Having a full 99% of the sRGB ensures faithful color reproduction for both games and movies. Hit deeper colors with a higher total gamut rating.

The GNV34DBE gets a revamped sleek look while touting two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DP 1.4 ports, and a 3.5mm to connect to your favorite headset or stereo. The 75mm VESA mount is hidden behind the improved LED stand connection area and can be used to mount the GNV34DBE to your preferences.

The GNV34DBE is on sale for $449.99 MSRP respectively and is available now through Viotek.com, Amazon.com, and select retailers.

FEATURES, SPECS + PRICING

• 34-inch QHD 1500R curve

• 3440 x 1400p (QHD 21:9 1440P) resolution

• 144Hz refresh rate With DP 1.4 Cable (120Hz Max over HDMI)

• AMD FreeSync™ (with LFC)

• G-Sync ready

• Flicker-free video

• 2 x HDMI 2.0

• 2 x DisplayPort 1.4

• Dual-input PIP/PBP

• 4 ms response rate

• Low blue light mode

• Anti-glare

• 3.5 mm audio port

• 75×75 VESA

• Zero-Tolerance Dead Pixel Policy

• 3-Year Limited Warranty





