ADVERTISING

CANADA HiFi: The Magazine

CANADA HiFi is a publication dedicated to home theatre, high fidelity audio, video and convergence products as well as the technology that surrounds these products. Our goal is to educate readers about consumer electronics and technology, so they are confident when it comes time to buy. Our team of contributors consists of audio video enthusiasts that have a passion for technology and extensive hands-on experience with the latest products. Every article in CANADA HiFi is presented in a fun, entertaining way, that is simple to understand for all readers.

CANADA HiFi is a unique Canadian audio video publication, in a number of important ways. First, CANADA HiFi is available for FREE at audio and video stores so it makes directly into the hands of audio video enthusiasts, unlike other publications that are picked up by chance from newspaper boxes or a transit stations. Secondly, thanks to our exclusive distribution network, CANADA HiFi also reaches many industry professionals including store managers and staff, product distributors, custom installers and manufacturers (that other newsstand magazines do not reach). In addition to these benefits, CANADA HiFi offers both glossy and regular pages to accommodate the advertising budgets of all companies.

CANADA HiFi is a magazine with a target audience ranging from the casual audio video consumer to a true enthusiast, between the ages of 16 and 55. CANADA HiFi is published six times a year with a national print circulation of 25,000 per issue. It is currently available in Ontario, Quebec and in limited quantities in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The magazine is distributed in over 260 stores including independent audio video retailers, all 30 locations of Centre Hi-Fi as well as select computer stores.

CANADA HiFi is committed to continuing its growth and increasing its impact on the Canadian audio video market throughout 2007.

CANADA HiFi Editorial Team

Please click here to learn about our editorial team.

CANADA HiFi Online

novo.press/ attracts both regular readers of the print version of CANADA HiFi and readers unable to pick up printed copies of the magazine. Visitors can access feature articles, how-to articles, buyer guides and reviews online archived from all past print issues as well as preview articles from the current print issue. For readers interested in getting the latest information, our home page contains daily updated audio video news and product announcements from around the world. The home page also incorporates a blog which allows members of novo.press/ to share their comments with other members and visitors. novo.press/ is a constantly growing and evolving information source for audio and video enthusiasts. Our goal is to make novo.press/ a destination of choice for online audio, video and related information for consumers around the world.

For more information, please contact:

CANADA HiFi Magazine

Westside Publishing Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario

Canada

Tel: 416-767-2495

Advertising Rates / Media Kit

To obtain a copy of the CANADA HiFi Media Kit/Rate Card, please call the number above or send an email directly to the publisher at

