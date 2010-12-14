CONTACT US

About the CANADA HiFi Magazine

Since 2004, CANADA HiFi has proudly entertained consumers on the topics of home theatre and high fidelity audio, as well as the technology that surrounds them. Our goal is to educate readers and encourage them to purchase higher quality audio and video components with confidence. Our team of contributors consists of audio video enthusiasts that have a passion for technology and extensive hands-on experience with the latest products. Every article in CANADA HiFi is written in such a way that every casual consumer can understand, not just those that are tech savvy.

What makes CANADA HiFi stand out from other Canadian audio video publications? First, CANADA HiFi is available for FREE at a vast number of audio and video stores, unlike paid newsstand publications that can only be purchased a limited number of bookstores. Since our publication is free, we don’t have to compete with other paid magazines – which in turn allows us to have a much greater reach and circulation. Secondly, thanks to our exclusive distribution network, CANADA HiFi also reaches many industry professionals including store managers and staff, product distributors, custom installers and manufacturers (that other newsstand magazines do not reach). In addition to these benefits, CANADA HiFi offers both glossy and regular pages to accommodate the advertising budgets of all companies.

CANADA HiFi is a magazine with a target audience ranging from the casual audio video consumer to a true enthusiast, between the ages of 19 and 55. CANADA HiFi is published six times a year with a national print circulation of 25,000 per issue. The magazine is distributed in over 320 stores including independent audio video retailers, all 30 locations of Centre Hi-Fi as well as select computer stores and libraries.

About the Publisher/Editor in Chief

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to CANADA HiFi, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com.

In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year. In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show. As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe. TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles. For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

