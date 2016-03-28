Montreal Audio Fest 2016 (by Suave Kajko)

The Salon Son & Image / Montreal Audio Show has been an iconic industry event for nearly 30 years. This year however there’s a bit of a story behind the show. Some ten days before the show, British owner Chester Group, decided to cancel this annual event due to little exhibitor interest. This news didn’t sit well with some of the players in the industry – particularly Michel Plante, the previous owner of the Montreal show owner and now director of marketing at Plurison. The following day Michel announced that he would revive the Montreal show albeit in a different format and under a new name – Montreal Audio Fest. To make this happen in just over a week was a monumental undertaking to say the least. George de Sa and I (Suave Kajko) jumped on the train from Toronto to Montreal happy to know that Michel had managed to pull it off.
Given the last minute effort to “save” the show, it came as no surprise that this year’s show featured a small number of exhibitors but for true audiophiles there were still a decent number of music systems on demonstration. Below you will find my show report which focuses on some of the latest products revealed at the show.
I began by visiting the Bryston room where the company revealed numerous new products, including the highly anticipated Cubed series amplifiers and the company’s first series of compact components. The Cubed series offers a refreshing new look and a total of six new amplifier models to choose from, rated from 135 watts per channel all the way up to 1000 watts per channel.
In contrast to the full-sized Cubed amplifiers, the new compact components offer a taste of the legendary Bryston sound in a compact package and affordable price points. The three compact components on display included the BDP-Pi digital audio player, BMC phono preamp and PS-3 power supply.
After discontinuing CD player production several years ago, Bryston has decided to bring a brand new BCD-3 disc player into production – also shown at the show.
The all Bryston system on demo inside this room – highlighting the 4B Cubed amplifier – served up a rich, vivid musical experience. I’ve long enjoyed the sound of Bryston amplifiers and this is the cleanest, most detailed sound I’ve heard from their amplifiers yet. Look out for a review of one of these in an upcoming issue of CANADA HiFi.
Distributor Goerner Communication proudly highlighted the high-end Wiener Lautsprecher Manufaktur (WLM) brand of speakers paired together with Grandinote electronics. Reinhard Goerner introduced WLM for the first time to the North American market at the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show last fall and is deeply passionate about the brand, hoping to peak the interest of serious audiophiles. The system here offered a luscious, rich sound with a tremendously expansive soundstage. Truly one of the better sounding systems at this year’s show. I caught a couple of Leonard Cohen songs while in this room and he never sounded better.
The speakers in play were the Wiener Lautsprecher Manufaktur Rudolf ($28,000, above). Grandinote electronics included the Volta streamer / DAC ($14,000), the Shinai integrated amplifier ($17,000) and the Celio phono preamp ($9,000). The analog source was an Acoustic Signature WOW-XXL turntable ($5,000) outfitted with the TA-1000 tonearm ($2,200).
Plurison, one of Canada’s largest distributors of audio products, and also the organizer of this year’s Montreal show, introduced a couple of new products and highlighted some of its top brands across three large rooms. Plurison also announced at the show the addition of the popular German turntable brand Clearaudio to its portfolio of brands.
One of brand new products that company launched at the show was the Naim Mu-so Qb compact wireless music system ($1,299), a follow up to Naim’s highly regarded original Mu-so system (recently reviewed by CANADA HiFi). This all-in-one system may be small in size but it will stream music from just about any source and offers a massive sound thanks to its 300 watts of power, along with clever engineering.
nike roshe run nuove
Very descriptive post, I enjoyed that bit. Will there be a part 2?
2016 Nike Herr Basketboll Skor Lebron 13 Red White Black
Heya i抦 for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Dam Nike Air Max 95 360 Skor Gr氓 Apelsin
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to eturn the favor?I am trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Dam Nike Air Force 1 Low Skor Svart
What i don’t realize is actually how you’re no longer really much more smartly-preferred than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You understand thus significantly with regards to this topic, produced me in my opinion believe it from a lot of var…
cheap nike air max premium 1
This video post is in fact great, the echo quality and the picture feature of this film post is really amazing.
2016 Nike Herr Basketboll Skor Lebron 13 Grey Black Blue White
There is obviously a bundle to identify about this. I believe you made various nice points in features also.
birkenstock official
I wish to express appreciation to the writer for bailing me out of such a matter. Right after looking out throughout the the net and coming across concepts which are not beneficial, I figured my entire life was done. Being alive devoid of the answers t…
hogan uomo interactive
I for all time emailed this weblog post page to all my contacts, because if like to read it then my links will too.
nike air basse
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I鎶I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
scarpe hogan originali in offerta
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own website now. Really the blog…
hogan yoox
Wow, superb blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The full look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
nike blazer
I鎶I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this information for my mission.
nikita elton john youtube
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!
prezzi scarpe hogan
Howdy very cool blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally顡憑I am|I’m} satisfied to search out numerous helpful info right here in the publish, we’d like develop extra techniques on this regard, than…
birkenstock relax
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such magnificent information being…
scarpe hogan offerte
I am actually happy to glance at this weblog posts which consists of tons of useful data, thanks for providing these kinds of information.
birkenstocks shoes
I will right away take hold of your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognise in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
casette d ete hogan
I want to show appreciation to this writer for rescuing me from such a trouble. As a result of checking throughout the search engines and finding techniques which are not pleasant, I was thinking my life was gone. Being alive without the presence of an…
hogan a poco prezzo
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can help me. Thank you
Nike Air Max 90 Dam Skor Vit Gr氓 Bl氓 R枚tt Gr枚n
Hi there to every body, it’s my first visit of this webpage; this web site carries awesome and truly good stuff for readers.
Wmns Air Max 90 Essential
As a Newbie, I am permanently exploring online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
nike flyknit lunar1+
Hi there very cool website!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds alsoI am glad to seek out numerous helpful info here within the publish, we want develop extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. .…
2016 Nike Air Jordan 7 Retro GS Valentines Day AJ Barnskor Basketball Skor 705417-016
There is evidently a bunch to identify about this. I feel you made various good points in features also.
nike air max ultra moire womens
Good I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably…
nike skor sverige
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you…
nike air max outlet online store
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
nike air max g枚teborg billigt rea sverige
I think this is one of the most vital information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The website style is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
cheap nike air max full court
of course like your web site however you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality then again Iˇll surely come back again.
Here is a good Weblog You may Find Fascinating that we encourage you to visit.
2014 Air Jordan 7 (Vii) Retro Herr ‘Countdown Pack’ Vitt Ljus F枚rsilvra 脛kta R枚d Rea
Fine way of explaining, and fastidious post to take information on the topic of my presentation topic, which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
Nike Air Max 90 Current Moire Herr Skor Ljus Gr氓 Gul Lila
Hi my family member! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all important infos. Iˇd like to peer more posts like this .
Nike KD 7 2014 Green Blue Herr Skor Sverige
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my blog?
nike running shoes
I抦 not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this info for my mission.
nike thea rea
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is just great and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a millio…
Nike Air Max 2013 Kvinnor spring skor Pecock Bl氓
Valuable information. Fortunate me I discovered your site accidentally, and I am surprised why this accident did not came about in advance! I bookmarked it.
Nike Air Max 90 Dam Running Skor Svart Vit R枚tt
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own website now. Really the bloggin…
Nike Air Max 90 Kvinnor Skor Gr氓 Pink billig f枚rs盲ljning
I needed to put you this little bit of remark to help thank you very much once again over the striking pointers you have shown on this site. It is quite generous with people like you to grant easily exactly what some people could possibly have marketed…
nike roshe run roses
Itˇs truly a nice and useful piece of info. Iˇm glad that you just shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
…
IT Support
[…]Here are several of the websites we advise for our visitors[…]
buy youtube views
[…]Every after inside a when we pick out blogs that we read. Listed below are the most recent web sites that we pick out […]
Girls Finger Banging
…
anal massager
…
anal sex toys
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a whole lot of link enjoy from[…]
butt beads
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago recommended the following website[…]
Human
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Uncover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
What Are
[…]please pay a visit to the sites we stick to, such as this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Be Happy
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, however, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
werewolf
[…]Every the moment inside a although we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date websites that we decide on […]
Online FREE Personality Test
[…]Here are a number of the web-sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
adult story
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]
Las Vegas PRP Hair
[…]The data mentioned in the write-up are a few of the ideal accessible […]
безкръвни операции
…
Look there for more:
[…] What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link for your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol[…]
Find more there:
[…]you make blogging glance[…]
TAXI DUBROVNIK
…
full software download for windows 10
[…]please take a look at the web sites we adhere to, which includes this one, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
…[Trackback]
[…]Nice blog here! Also your website lots up fast![…]
full software download for windows
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are essentially worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
Toned In Ten Review
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]
how to make money from home
[…]The facts mentioned inside the post are a number of the top available […]
Online travel agent
[…]very couple of web sites that come about to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
Best drug rehabilitation
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]
discount up to 98%
[…]very couple of web-sites that transpire to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]The details talked about inside the report are several of the top accessible […]
Jynxbox satellite receiver
[…]Here are a number of the web pages we suggest for our visitors[…]
Clarion Hotel
…
Penis Pumps
…
Thrust Vibrator
[…]the time to study or visit the subject material or web sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Brain
…
Gratis Descargar Para Windows
[…]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are in fact really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
adult website design
[…]one of our visitors recently advised the following website[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]very couple of internet sites that happen to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
Descargar mp3
[…]one of our guests recently encouraged the following website[…]
their explanation
[…]The info talked about inside the write-up are some of the very best offered […]
Drug
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply could delight in. Take a appear if you want[…]
Donate a Gift Card
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they are worth visiting[…]
herpes virus body
[…]just beneath, are several completely not associated internet sites to ours, however, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]below you will come across the link to some web pages that we think it is best to visit[…]
kala jadu
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be actually worth a go by, so have a look[…]
mdansby
[…]The information and facts mentioned inside the write-up are some of the ideal accessible […]
nighty
[…]please stop by the sites we comply with, like this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
slot macchine
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply could possibly get pleasure from. Take a look if you want[…]
n525e-00
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/250w-dell-vostro-200-400-power-supply-0j038n-dps-250ab-28-d
real work from home jobs
…
free download for windows
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are in fact worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
website here
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re actually worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 10
[…]please check out the sites we adhere to, including this 1, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 10
[…]The facts talked about in the write-up are some of the best offered […]
best sex toys
[…]please visit the sites we follow, including this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]just beneath, are various entirely not connected web pages to ours, even so, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
Penis Sleeve
[…]The details mentioned within the report are several of the best readily available […]
how to make money from home
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Come across Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
being in the army
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be truly really worth a go by, so have a look[…]
Knowle
[…]Every after inside a although we pick out blogs that we study. Listed below are the most up-to-date internet sites that we pick […]
gay sex toy
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
anal beads
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Surplus America
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be actually worth a go by, so have a look[…]
Visit My Detailed Review Here
[…]Visit My Detailed Review Here[…]
Looking for a business
[…]The facts mentioned in the article are several of the ideal offered […]
http://linkbun.ch/04jx0
[…]http://linkbun.ch/04jx0[…]
nike jordan
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Best vibrator
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Uncover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Water Based Lube
[…]Every as soon as inside a though we pick out blogs that we study. Listed below are the newest sites that we pick out […]
Change History
[…]Google Algorithm Change History (updated 2016) […]
finger vibrator review
[…]we came across a cool internet site which you may well appreciate. Take a look when you want[…]
Do Legal Steroids Work
[…] Buy Crazy Bulk Legal Steroids for Sale […]
Fetish Sex Toys,
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are truly worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
Weight Loss and Diet Pills Review at UltimateNutritionz
[…] Weight Loss and Diet Pills Review at UltimateNutritionz […]
Fitness and Nutrition Supplements Review
[…] Fitness and Nutrition Supplements Review […]
gourmet coffee belt kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
My PhenQ UK Weight Loss Results
[…] My PhenQ UK Weight Loss Results […]
RMUTT Thailand
…