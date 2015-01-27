Jeff Rowland Daemon 1500W Super Integrated Amplifier – Sneak Preview!

Introducing the Jeff Rowland Daemon 1500W Integrated Amplifier

Music lovers – meet the Jeff Rowland Daemon, the company’s ultimate integrated amplifier. Revealed earlier this month at the CES in Las Vegas, the Daemon is capable of providing a monstrous 1500 watts (and 30 amps peak current) to each of its dual mono channels, and is equipped with isolated digital and analog power supplies. Being an integrated amplifier it also offers the company’s state-of-the-art pre-amplification as well as an on-board DAC (capable of processing PCM and DSD) and Bluetooth connectivity.

The luxuriously machined front panel, synonymous with all Jeff Rowland components, sports a gorgeous 7” x 5” touchscreen display and a large volume / selection wheel. This precision weighted wheel is nearly as large as a vinyl record and sits on an industrial bearing assembly. This construction allows the Daemon to achieve a perfectly smooth and tactile operation when adjusting the volume and selecting inputs. A Bluetooth Low Energy remote lets you take control from the comfort of your seat, without having to point the remote directly at the unit.

Three optional modules can be installed inside the Daemon – an HDMI plug-in module, a WiFi module and a phonostage (MC/MM). The internal firmware of the amplifier and its features can be updated via a dedicated USB port.

As you might expect from a component of this caliber, the Daemon offers a great wealth of connectivity options. On the analog side there are 3 x RCA and 2 x XLR balanced inputs. Digital inputs on the other hand include 2 x RCA (SPDIF), 2 x BNC (SPDIF), 1 x AES/EBU, 1 x USB (DSD) and 3 x TOSLINK.

Technical specifications aside, one thing is for certain – being well aware of the legendary sound that Jeff Rowland components deliver, we can’t wait to listen to the Daemon integrated when it becomes available.

While the Daemon measures a reasonable 9.25 x 17.5 x 17.25 inches (h/w/d), it tips the scale at a whopping 99 lbs and costs an equally whopping $38,000 US. And if you don’t have this kind of dough to spend on an amp, don’t worry, the good news is that Jeff Rowland offers many, more affordable audio components.

For more info, head on over to www.jeffrowland.com