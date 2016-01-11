Panasonic DMP-UB900 Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Player – Announced at CES 2016

Panasonic has just announced the company’s very first Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player called the DMP-UB900. Ultra HD Blu-ray is the next-generation video disc standard that not only delivers high-quality 4K-resolution pictures, but also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) and the BT.2020 wide colour gamut.

The DMP-UB900 features a new 4K High-Precision Chroma Processor equipped with imaging technologies such as chroma processing and high gradation processing that have been fostered and refined by the Panasonic Hollywood Laboratory (PHL) Blu-ray R&D facility. By taking full advantage of the massive amount of Ultra HD Blu-ray data, the DMP-UB900 Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Player reproduces video images on a home TV that look exactly as their creators intended them to look.

The DMP-UB900 also offers dramatically improved audio quality. It features an optimized, large-capacity power supply unit and many select high-quality audio parts and components in its audio circuits for rich sound expression. In addition, it supports high-resolution audio formats such as DSD and ALAC.

Panasonic plans for the UB900 to support 4K VOD (Video on Demand) services to give users greater enjoyment of 4K content.

What is Ultra HD Blu-ray?

Ultra HD Blu-ray is a next-generation Blu-ray Disc standard that supports 4K. What’s more, it goes beyond 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) by supporting HDR (High Dynamic Range) to achieve true-to-life 4K image reproduction with high frame rates of up to 60p and a brightness range of up to 1,000 to 10,000 nits as well as the BT.2020 wide color gamut to further enhance color reproduction. The UB900 renders fine details like never before thanks to its high 4K resolution; provides life-like depth effects and vivid colours through high contrast between dark and light areas; and always displays sharp and beautiful images enhanced by smooth motion.

4K High-Precision Chroma Processor

The DMP-UB900 Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Player incorporates a newly developed 4K-ready engine, called the 4K High-Precision Chroma Processor. By using an original high-accuracy multi-tap process to interpolate the decoded 4K (4:2:0) signals of Ultra HD Blu-ray content to 4K (4:4:4), it delivers beautiful, natural pictures with lifelike depth and vivid colours. The DMP-UB900 Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Player also has an original 4K Direct Chroma Up-scaling function so that it can deliver 4K-quality pictures with high resolution and beautiful colours from 2K content.

THX Certified

The THX-certified DMP-UB900 Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Player reproduces the finely nuanced colours and rich, detailed images required to reproduce precisely the filmmaker’s intentions. It also achieves truly lifelike surround sound. Users can watch movies at home with essentially the same quality they enjoy at a commercial cinema.

Audio/Video Isolated Twin HDMI & 7.1-Channel Analogue Audio Output

The DMP-UB900 Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Player comes with a wide range of digital and analogue terminals to suit a diversity of users’ system environments. The new twin HDMI arrangement separates audio and video signals to suppress unwanted noise and achieve high-quality audio reproduction. In addition, it supports analogue 7.1-channel audio for a direct connection to a home theatre system for lifelike surround sound. Each terminal is gold-plated to resist oxidization and maintain high signal conductivity.

Carefully Selected High-Quality Audio Parts

The DMP-UB900 Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Player uses many high-quality audio parts equivalent to those found in hi-fi audio products. Large-capacity electrolytic capacitors ensure a stable power supply and provide the sound with incredible power, while a Mica capacitor reduces internal digital noise from the power line. Digital circuitry features a LAN Common Mode Filter that decreases noise from external devices during network playback, and the audio circuitry supports high-resolution 192-kHz/32-bit Audio DAC.

Essentially every part of the UB900 is designed to deliver high sound quality, from signal processing to audio device output.

High-Resolution Audio Format

The DMP-UB900 Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Player is designed for high-resolution audio reproduction. In addition to conventional WAV/FLAC/MP3/AAC/WMA formats, DSD (5.6 MHz/2.8 MHz) and ALAC music files can be reproduced. Simply connect to a home audio system to enjoy music sources equivalent to studio master sound quality.

Digital Tube Sound with Up-sampling

The distinctive, warm, comforting sound characteristics of tube amplifiers are faithfully simulated. Six different kinds of sounds from vacuum tubes with 96- kHz/192-kHz Up-sampling can be enjoyed in exceptionally high quality.

4K Video / Jpeg Playback

Users can also reproduce 4K videos (MP4) with a camera or camcorder. And they can output JPEG data in 4K resolution. This makes it possible to enjoy the memories of vacation trips in all their natural beauty, from magnificent landscapes to precious images of family and friends.

DLNA

Users can freely share content, such as photos, videos and music, with other connected devices throughout the home. Every member of the family can enjoy the content they want, in their own style, regardless of time and place.

Pricing and availability in Canada will be announced at a later date.

