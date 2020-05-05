





SUMIKO ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ROTEL USA AND LATAM DISTRIBUTION May 5th, 2020

Sumiko has been appointed as the new US and LATAM distributor for Rotel Electronics. Under the McIntosh Group umbrella, Sumiko’s acquisition of Rotel is a strategic step toward their goal of becoming the premier distributor of high-performance audio and video products.

Sumiko approaches all new product categories and market growth opportunities with a strategic and disciplined eye. Rotel has nearly 60 years in the industry, known as a high-quality, high-performance, and high-value audio and video electronics brand. The Rotel brand and products complement Sumiko’s current business portfolio and brand roster, extending customer reach with the addition of a wider range of products and price points.

“We are thrilled to add the amazing Rotel line to our brand portfolio,” states Jeff Poggi, President and CEO of Sumiko. “We are excited to work with the talented group of likeminded, passionate music lovers at Rotel. The Rotel brand enables us to offer more value to both our specialty retailers as well as our fast-growing custom installation dealers.”

“Rotel welcomes the opportunity to work with Sumiko in the USA and LATAM to service our family of current and new customers,” says Peter Kao, Rotel General Manager and member of the Rotel Family. Kao continues, “Building on Sumiko’s dedication, passion for audio, and exceptional collection of brands, we are confident in maintaining our commitment to excellence as a family-owned-and-operated company.”

Sumiko will begin US and LATAM distribution effective June 1, 2020, and all Rotel products will be available through authorized dealers.

ABOUT SUMIKO

For nearly 30 years, SUMIKO has brought the finest high-end audio products to North America from around the globe. From its humble beginnings as a phono cartridge importer, Sumiko has carefully selected like-minded partners and now distributes Pro-ject Audio, Sonus faber, Rotel, Sumiko Phono Cartridges and Bassocontinuo audio racks to assemble a complete reference-quality premium audio system.

Sumiko is a proud member of the McIntosh Group, where progress and tradition are not mutually exclusive concepts, but rather a synergistic sum of parts which exceed their individual identities.



ABOUT ROTEL ELECTRONICS

Rotel audio products are known worldwide for their quality, reliability, value, and, above all, exceptional sound reproduction. Family owned since 1961, Rotel has utilized the resources of its formidable international design team and has manufactured its products in its own sophisticated production facilities. Rotel proudly offers a complete range of electronics that have consistently received critical acclaim and coveted industry awards. With substantial investment in new technologies and manufacturing, Rotel is prepared to meet the challenges of an evolving specialty electronics marketplace.





