Alpha Design Labs ADL-H118 Headphones by Furutech

Alpha Design Labs (ADL) has just expanded its line of superbly designed and manufactured, yet affordable, products with the addition of the ADL-H118 headphones. The key to designing a successful headphone is to identify some of the problems with existing headphones in the market. Headphones are in intimate sonic and physical contact with the listener and reveal problems in the audio chain or the headphones themselves. Too many headphones out there have too much bass, or they’re too bright with a thick, congealed midrange. Most are uncomfortable to wear and ultimately fatiguing.

The headband and over-the-ear transducer shape make the ADL H118 headphones supremely comfortable, an observation everyone makes before suddenly being captured by the sound. The ADL H118 is balanced in a completely audiophile way, in a Furutech fashion. Scintillating tonal colours and textures, intimate and close harmonic interplay, a sense of space and quiet backgrounds, the resonance of music itself creates an involving emotional experience when you’re this close to the music.

Furutech Pure Transmission technical tidbits abound; high noise attenuation, 40mm high-resolution extra-large high-flux neodymium drivers, a ring engineered to keep ultra-high frequencies in coherent phase and excellent transient response from extremely light-weight coils made with copper-coated special aluminum alloy wire.

Pair H118s with Alpha Design Labs Esprit and GT40 USB DAC/Preamplifiers or the Stride and Cruise Portable Headphone Amplifiers, or any other quality headphone playback system and become intimate with your music.

Features

• Dynamic closed-back circumaural headphones

• High noise attenuation and low distortion tailor-made diaphragms

• 40mm extra-large high-flux neodymium magnet

• Ring between voice-coil and diaphragm keeps ultra-high-frequencies in phase

• Excellent transient response from extremely light-weight coils of copper-coated special aluminum alloy wire

• Furutech nonmagnetic rhodium-plated stereo ? (Alpha) mini XLR socket

• Included in package: 3.0 meter cable and gold-plated 1/8”(3.5mm) to 1/4”(6.3mm) adapter

Look out for an ADL H118 headphone review on novo.press/ soon. For more info, please visit www.adl-av.com. ADL (and Furutech) products are distributed in Canada by Audiyo Inc. www.audiyo.com.