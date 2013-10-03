COPLAND CTA 405-A Integrated Amplifier

Like dozens of other consumer electronics products, the CTA 405-A integrate amplifier will be unveiled for the very first time at TAVES 2013, this November 1-3, inside Reference 3A’s Suite 851. The output power of and basic characteristics of sound from this A-designed model are similar to the previous CTA405 model. However the new model offer a great power, capable of driving speakers of lower efficiency or impedances at high volume – due to the higher current capacity of the KT120 tubes and the bigger power transformer. In order to reduce the increased heat from using the KT120 valves, a fan running at low speed has been installed inside the amplifier. The noiseless fan is mounted with shock absorbers on a plate made from machined aluminum in order to eliminate vibrations from being transferred into the chassis. An upgrade-kit will be available next month allowing owners of the previous CTA405 to upgrade it to the A-model. $5,990. www.copland.dk. Distributed by Divergent Technologies | www.divertech.com | (519) 749-1565