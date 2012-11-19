IsoTek, a company that specializes in power management systems, is launching a new entry-level range of products dubbed the Discovery series. The new Discovery series is intended to delivery highly effective yet affordable solutions that enhance sound and picture quality produced by audio / video equipment, together with providing protection from mains power spikes and surges. The all-new IsoTek Discovery series consists of the following products:

IsoTek EVO3 Polaris:

This new, affordable mains conditioning block is designed to enhance the performance of a complete audioor AV system. A painstakingly designed delta filter topology ensures class-leading filtration of both Common Mode and Differential Mode mains noise, delivering super-clean power to six outlets – each one independently isolated via IsoTek?s Polaris X technology to prevent cross-contamination. In addition, 13,500A of instantaneous protection in provided, safeguarding valuable equipment via IsoTek?s unique sequential and repeatable protection system. Unlike many entry-level mains filtration products, which use off-the-shelf components, the EVO3 Polaris is designed from the ground up by IsoTek to ensure it is ideally fit for purpose – the culmination of over a decade?s-worth of research at the cutting edge of power optimisation technology. Top-quality parts are utilised throughout, including a hand-soldered, silver-plated PCB, and internal wiring with silver-coated, 99.9999% OFC (oxygen-free copper) conductors and a Teflon PTFE dielectric.

Sonic improvements delivered by the EVO3 Polaris include greater clarity and definition, plus enhanced dynamic and spatial qualities, avoiding the apparent softening of leading edges and rhythmic timing that can occur with lesser products.

IsoTek EVO3 Mini Mira

A mains filtration device optimised for use with TVs and projectors, the EVO3 Mini Mira takes IsoTek?s highly acclaimed Mira circuit, raises its performance level and packs it into an even more compact and hardwearing steel and aluminium case. At the product?s heart is IsoTek?s proprietary Triple Resonant Filter, specifically designed to focus on the frequencies that are critical to picture quality, coupled to a series of shunt and delta filters, plus auto-sensing Adaptive Gating technology, which adapts filtering according to the current draw of the load. Two power outlets are provided – one to feed any type of TV (CRT, plasma and all varieties of LCD) or video projector, the other for a partnering device such as a set-top box or Blu-ray player. Just as reviewers and videophiles discovered with the outgoing Mira, the new EVO3 Mini Mira delivers significant improvements to picture quality, including crisper and more stable images, deeper blacks and more vibrant, natural colours. What’s more, its compact and wall-mountable form makes it even more convenient for a wide variety of applications – whether used with just a TV and set-to box, as part of a home cinema system, or in conjunction with other IsoTek components in a complex custom installation.

IsoTek EVO3 Premier

IsoTek’s latest high-performance power cable is also its most affordable, sporting an advanced construction with premium-quality materials that sets it apart from other sub-£100 cables. At its core are three 2sqmm conductors made from 99.9999% OFC and coated in silver to aid conductivity, with a Teflon FEP dielectric extruded over each. The three conductors are given a rotational twist to aid EMI/RFI rejection, and surrounded by cotton filler to add internal strength, reduce microphony and further enhance the cable’s dielectric properties. The construction is secured using a paper wrap, which provides an additional dielectric buffer, prior to the application of a durable, flexible, heat-resistant PVC outer sheath. The cable is terminated with high-quality moulded connectors, designed and manufactured by IsoTek rather than bought off the shelf, with solid copper conductor pins coated in 24ct gold to ensure they remain tarnishfree. Input connectors at the cable’s component end are available in C7, C15 and C19 IEC varieties, thus ensuring compatibility with a wide range of audio and AV equipment. All IsoTek products are designed for purpose, manufactured in Europe and built to last.

The IsoTek Discovery series is currently available with U.K. prices as follows:

– IsoTek EVO3 Polaris: £249.95;

– IsoTek EVO3 Mini Mira: £194.95 and;

– IsoTek EVO3 Premier: £79.95.

North American availability and pricing is yet to be announced. Look for more information at: www.isoteksystems.com.