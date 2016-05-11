Pioneer VSX-531 4K HDR Bluetooth AVR



Pioneer Home Entertainment has just launched an economical feature-rich AV receiver, the new VSX-531 5.1 channel AV receiver. The new Pioneeer VSX-531 features UltraHD (4K/60p/4:4:4) pass-through with HDCP 2.2; built-in Bluetooth support, Pioneer’s signature Phase Control technology.

4K UltraHD & HDR

The VSX-531 supports 4K/60p/4:4:4 24-bit video signal transmission with HDCP 2.2 technology, ensuring your receiver’s compatibility with the many upcoming 4K UltraHD sources and televisions. In addition, the VSX-531 is compatible with HDR, a technology that drastically expands the brightness peak, providing a higher contrast between light and dark images, which creates life-like pictures.

High Power Amplification

The VSX-531 is a 5.1-channel AV receiver with 140 Watts (1 kHz 1% THD @ 6 Ohms 1ch Driven) or 80 Watts (8 ohms 20 Hz-20 kHz THD 0.08% 2ch Driven FTC) per channel of clear audio reproduction. The VSX-531 also integrates the Direct Energy Design usually found on the higher-end models, allowing a high-power simultaneous multi-channel drive.

Surround Sound Ambience

The VSX-531 supports high-def audio formats such as Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio to provide Blu-ray disc soundtracks with unsurpassed audio and video. Pioneer’s Phase Control technology effectively eliminates phase lag and enriches the expressive power of deep, low-frequency sounds without losing their details.

Enjoy CD Quality Sound from Compressed Audio

Pioneer’s Advanced Sound Retriever restores the output of compressed audio such as WMA, AAC, and MP3 to the level of CD sound by creating new signals that restore the subtle details left out during the compression process.



Bluetooth Wireless (ver. 3.0) and Plug & Play USB Port:

The VSX-531with built-in Bluetooth conveniently streams your music from compatible devices and works with AAC codecs which compress audio files for wireless transmission without affecting their quality. In addition, simply plug a thumb drive into the front panel USB port and play back all your favorite music.

The new Pioneeer VSX-531 AV Receiver is now available at an MSRP of: $270.00 (USD) or $379.99 (CDN). For further information about Pioneer’s complete line of products, please visit http://www.pioneerelectronics.com and https://twitter.com/PioneerHomeUSA