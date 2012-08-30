Sony Xperia Tablet S

Sony has announced their new Xperia Tablet S. This new device joins Sony’s smartphones under the Xperia sub-brand and shares a similar and consistent user experience.

Building on the popularity of the universal remote control feature in the previous model, the Xperia Tablet S has enhanced this feature by adding macro functionality, allowing the ability to turn on multiple devices of most brands, including TV, Blu-ray Disc player and audio system, with the touch of one button. Consumers can easily program sequenced commands such as “Watch TV” or Play Music” and perform the sequences with one tap on the screen.

Not only will Xperia Tablet S owners be able to control their living room, but they can also control content on the device for various other people using Sony’s new exclusive Guest Mode feature. Guest Mode allows for personalized configurations for different users by displaying different wallpaper, applications and widgets. The tablet owner can manage access for any friend of family member by regulating which apps and widgets are accessible by others. Guest Mode can provide parents with a strong parental control tool by offering more supervision over what content their children can consume.

With an IPX-4 splashproof rating, the Xperia Tablet S can withstand splashing water at all angles when the multi-port cover is in place. Even with wet hands the LCD screen will still recognize touch gestures, making the device a perfect companion in the kitchen and beyond.

Preloaded onto the device are the Sony Entertainment Network Services, giving consumers access to their favorite songs, movies and TV shows with a single sign on:

•Purchase or rent on-demand hit movies and TV shows anytime you want with Video Unlimited.

•Discover and listen to millions of songs from all your favorite artists with a Music Unlimited subscription, now with the ability to cache playlists for offline listening.

•Store your photos and videos in the cloud and share on any device at any time with friends through PlayMemories Online service.

Book lovers can also purchase and read their favorite eBooks with the pre-loaded Reader application and manage their bookshelf across multiple devices, including Sony Reader and Xperia Smartphones. Later this year, Xperia Tablet S owners will also be able to enjoy touch screen optimized games through PlayStation Mobile, a new platform for compelling gaming experiences.

Small Apps allow tablet owners to truly multi-task by using a minimized version of the browser, calculator, remote control, recorder, timer, memo or clip simultaneously while using another application. Any widgets downloaded to the device can also be added to the Small Apps.

Clip Note, a new app available at launch, allows users to clip from websites, services or apps to create their own scrapbooks. Users can then share clips or scrapbooks as images across multiple apps.

Preloaded onto the device is Socialife, a fun, stylish viewer to manage your social networking sites and news feeds in one place. Lastly, Sony offers three media applications, WALKMAN, Album and Movies, allowing users to consume their content in feature rich and easy-to-use apps.

The Xperia Tablet S has a thin and light aluminum body while still maintaining a unique design for a comfortable grip and feel. It is fast and powerful with a NVIDIA Tegra 3 quad-core processor. The screen maintains a crisp display and fingerprint and glare reducing coatings. The device includes an SD card slot for expanded storage and HDMI® connectivity with optional HDMI adapter cable. With built-in Wi-Fi compatibility, users can browse the internet, check e-mail and access digital content anywhere there is a Wi-Fi connection. It runs on Android 4.0.

Sound quality is enhanced with ClearAudio+ mode. ClearAudio+ mode, developed with Sony’s own signal processing technologies, allows users to effortlessly enjoy audio quality that is distinctly Sony. ClearAudio+ mode incorporates a variety of Sony’s technologies, but with one simple operation, users can easily enjoy Sony recommended sound in ultimate clarity and presence, across the entire spectrum of sound.

Users can personalize their Xperia Tablet S with a new line of optimized accessories (sold separately). The Cover with Keyboard features a thin keyboard that connects via the device’s multi-port, so no pairing is needed. The Docking Stand is sleek, stylish and adds functionality with three USB ports and one HDMI port. Other accessories include a Simple Stand, Carrying Cover in seven stylish colors, a Charging Cradle and a Dock Speaker.

The Xperia Tablet S is available in 16 GB and 32 GB versions and will be sold at Sony Stores, including online, and other authorized dealers nationwide for about $399 and $499 respectively starting September 7, with preorders accepted now.

Optional Accessories Include:

Cover with Keyboard – $100

Docking Stand – $100

Simple Stand – $25

Carrying Cover –$60 – $80

Charging Cradle – $40

Dock Speaker – $130, available by November

For more information please visit www.store.sony.ca.