Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Other New Games for Fall 2019 September 20th, 2019

Borderlands 3 2019

With cold weather around the corner, and goals of getting fit cast aside with the final days of summer, gamers everywhere are prepping for their favorite time of year. As avid gaming and technology enthusiasts, we know that there’s no better time of year than Fall. This is the season when most major developers release their games in preparation for Black Friday sales, holiday gifts, and of course, the moment freezing temperatures turn us all into social recluses. If you’re ready to hunker down, snuggle up, and dive into the next wave of extraordinary gaming, you should definitely check these ones out!



Here’s the scoop on the top three new games launching in Fall of 2019.



Borderlands 3 | September 13th, 2019

As we’ve mentioned before, Borderlands is one of our all-time favorite gaming series, and we’ve been impatiently awaiting the release of their third game. We had to make sure we got a copy the moment it was available, joining fellow PC gamers for the countdown on September 12th. After a week of game-play, we believe it’s living up to expectations with smoother graphics, new character types, and of course, a million guns. Borderlands 3 is like a grindy, chaotic, comedic blood-fest filled with hidden treasures, like loot boxes and Easter Eggs. We’ve had so much fun playing over this past week, getting to know the characters and worlds – new and old. If you haven’t played the previous games, you can certainly pick up with Borderlands 3, but may find yourself wanting more story line context. Regardless of whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the clan, we can guarantee you’ll have a blast.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | October 25th, 2019

Yet another hype game this year is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game opened for beta testing on September 13th – coincidentally the same day as Borderlands 3 – and claims to boast better animation, smoother game-play, and more features than any previous game in the Call of Duty series. The new Modern Warfare has been gaining some serious publicity over the past few months as it approaches the official release date, which is fairly typical for a Call of Duty game. Activision is even raising the stakes in their competitive Esports League… In the real world, most fans are excited to take advantage of the new “Cross-Play” feature, which allows players to team up regardless of the console they are using. Cross-platform functionality is often a sticking point for multiplayer games, so we’re happy to see it included in the new Modern Warfare. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available to play in open beta, but will officially release for all platforms on October 25th.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield 2019

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield | November 15th, 2019

Just in time for the arrival of the new Nintendo Switch Lite, Pokémon lovers are getting a brand new game! Much like the previous games, “Let’s Go, Pikachu” and “Let’s Go, Eevee,” Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are two versions of the same game, allowing the player to choose their starting Pokémon. To be honest, we must admit that the new generation looks much more intimidating, alluding to potential old-school-style arena battles. We’re expecting to see a bit more action with this game, as opposed to the passive nature of last year’s, and hope it lives up to the hype. Maybe now that Ash has finally become a League Champion, we’ll feel some of that nostalgia we’ve been yearning for. Both Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are set to release on November 15th, which is perfect timing for Black Friday sales! Stay tuned for the official launch date of the exclusive Pokémon Sword and Shield-themed Nintendo Switch Lite, the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition (pre-order already available at some locations.)



About the Author: Alyssa Castle