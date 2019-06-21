The Best New Video Games Announced at E3 2019 June 21st, 2019 | Home, Technology, Video Gaming |

Borderlands 3 | Gearbox Software

It would be an understatement to say that the next two years are going to be massive for the video gaming community. With over sixty new games announced within the past few months by tech giants like Nintendo, EA, and Bethesda, gamers are going to be overwhelmed with options. Many of these new titles were announced at E3 2019, and we’re counting down the days until they’re available. Whether you’re a PC or console gamer, we’ve got you covered with the top releases from your favorite game developers this year.



Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox Software

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia

Release Date: September 13, 2019

Possibly one of the most highly anticipated game announcements in the past few years is the addition to the Borderlands series, Borderlands 3. The previous game, Borderlands 2, was released nearly seven years ago and it feels like an eternity since we were able to indulge in the series’ twisted take on entertainment. If you’re a Borderlands fan like us, you’ll be dying to get your hands on the next game, which promises to have even more guns, loot, and crass humour. While Gearbox has maintained the game’s original design and style, they’ve increased the graphic quality and improved the gameplay experience with responsive gunplay and tighter movements. The game is set to launch in September of this year. We’ll be waiting impatiently until then.



Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia

Release Date: April 16, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 was a smash hit at this year’s E3, and almost everyone is still talking about it. Though the appearance of John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, helped start the conversation, many game enthusiasts have been following Cyberpunk 2077 for quite some time. Made by the same creators that brought us The Witcher, this new punk-rock RPG is expected to blow brains – both figuratively and literally. Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a dystopian open-world, where every action has consequences and no one is safe from them. Next year can’t come soon enough!



Watch Dogs Legion | Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

Developer: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Watch Dogs Legion is the latest game designed to push boundaries and tackle real-world issues – with rebellion and violence, of course. Set in post-Brexit London, this game plays with society’s fear of total collapse, while portraying what could be a very realistic future for a world threatened by automation. While playing Watch Dogs Legion, you’ll be able to control up to twenty different characters and live out their lives in a dystopian future, like some strange mashup of Animal Farm, 1984, and Grand Theft Auto V. If that doesn’t sound awesome to you, then you can always check out Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) and build your own peaceful world.



The Outer Worlds | Obsidian Entertainment

The Outer Worlds

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: October 25th, 2019

Another absolutely stellar-looking game launching later this year is The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment. Obsidian Entertainment brought us the famed Fallout sequel, Fallout: New Vegas, and we believe this could be their next hit. The Outer Worlds has been described as a combination between Fallout, BioShock, and Borderlands, which obviously means it’s high on our list. With colorful, captivating graphics and promises of space rebellion, The Outer Worlds is an RPG that we can’t wait to experience. With Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment, we can expect to see much more from this potential series.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Electronic Arts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Electronic Arts (EA)

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: November 15th, 2019

Despite previous speculation that the newest Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, couldn’t live up to the hype, their official trailer at E3 set the record straight. For fans of the Star Wars universe, this game could be the next big adventure as it plays out the journey of young Jedi, Cal, and his droid sidekick, BD-1. This addition to the brand’s repertoire promises to be authentic and “worthy of the name,” with high hopes that fans will love the ability to pilot spaceships, wield lightsabers, and enjoy cameo appearances from familiar characters. Demos of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order have been described as epic, cinematic, and fan-pleasing. The game is set to release at the end of this year – just in time to hype you up for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



If you’re interested in reading more about these games, or any other games releasing this year, let us know in the comments!







