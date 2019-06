Vermouth Audio Reference Series XLR Interconnect Cable and Power Cable Review June 24th, 2019 | Cables, Home, Reviews |

Vermouth Audio is one of Indonesia’s hidden gems when it comes to hand crafted high-end audio cables. This manufacturer offers high-end audio cables that are capable of significantly stepping up the performance of your system at price points that all audiophiles can afford. Check out this wonderful review on our sister site NOVO High-End.







Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin