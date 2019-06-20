FacebookTwitter




NOVO May/June 2019 Digital Issue

2019-06-20
Check out the latest issue of the NOVO Magazine!

Features inside this issue:

  • The Rise of Location Based Entertainment
  • Tech Trends for Summer 2019
  • Classical Music – A Guide for the Perplexed: Episode 2

Reviews inside this issue:

  • McIntosh Labs MC312 Power Amplifier
  • Transrotor Dark Star Turntable
  • Kirmuss Audio Ultra-Sonic Vinyl Restoration System
  • Furutech DSS-4.1 Speaker Cables
  • Audio Solutions Figaro M Speaker

