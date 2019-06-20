NOVO May/June 2019 Digital Issue

Check out the latest issue of the NOVO Magazine!
Features inside this issue:
- The Rise of Location Based Entertainment
- Tech Trends for Summer 2019
- Classical Music – A Guide for the Perplexed: Episode 2
Reviews inside this issue:
- McIntosh Labs MC312 Power Amplifier
- Transrotor Dark Star Turntable
- Kirmuss Audio Ultra-Sonic Vinyl Restoration System
- Furutech DSS-4.1 Speaker Cables
- Audio Solutions Figaro M Speaker
Click the green VIEW button above to open this issue or view this issue using one of these phone / tablet apps:
Tablet / Smartphone Editions:e
Magzster app (iOS or Andriod) | PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)
Computers: PDF Edition (For printing and reading on your screen)
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.