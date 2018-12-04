FacebookTwitter




NOVO November/December 2018 Digital Issue

Check out the latest issue of the NOVO Magazine!

Features inside this issue:

  • When Black Mirror Comes Alive: Looking at Black Mirror Technology That Already Exists
  • Meet the Maker: Kirmuss Audio
  • NOVO’s 2018 Holiday Gift Guide from Suave Kajko and George de Sa.

Reviews inside this issue:

  • Gold Note PH-10 Phono-Stage and PSU-10 Power Supply
  • Focal Kanta N°2 Loudspeakers.

Click the green VIEW button above to open this issue or view this issue using one of these phone / tablet apps:

Tablet / Smartphone Editions: Magzster app (iOS or Andriod) | PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)
Computers: PDF Edition (For printing and reading on your screen)




