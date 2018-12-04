NOVO November/December 2018 Digital Issue December 4th, 2018 | Digital Editions |





Check out the latest issue of the NOVO Magazine!

Features inside this issue:

When Black Mirror Comes Alive: Looking at Black Mirror Technology That Already Exists

Meet the Maker: Kirmuss Audio

NOVO’s 2018 Holiday Gift Guide from Suave Kajko and George de Sa.

Reviews inside this issue:

Gold Note PH-10 Phono-Stage and PSU-10 Power Supply

Focal Kanta N°2 Loudspeakers.

