2018 Holiday Gift Guide – Gifts Under $100

Happy Holidays From Suave Kajko & George de Sa!

Mighty Vibe Spotify Music Player $86 US

The Mighty Vibe is the world’s first standalone Spotify music player designed for the streaming generation. This tiny player lets you take your music on the go, without a smartphone. Simply use its accompanying app to sync 1000+ songs from your Spotify account and it’ll reward you with up to 5 hours of playback from its battery. The Vibe is compatible with Bluetooth headphones so you won’t have to worry about any pesky wires. www.bemighty.com

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet – Hands Free with Alexa 8” 16GB, $80 US

Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 8 tablet has an 8” HD display with over 1 million pixels for brilliant images and video. With a quad-core processor, 16 GB of storage expandable to 400 GB with a microSD card, it can provide you with all you need for your apps. It also now provides hands-free access with Alexa, allowing you to use simple verbal commands to play movies, video call, set a timer, dim the lights or search for information on the web. www.amazon.com

AudioQuest Anti-Static Record Brush, $20 US

With the growing sales of vinyl over the last few years chances are that you or one of your good friends has been enjoying music on LPs. Without the right brush you may not be doing your records justice and missing out on just how good records can sound. Get rid of that dust and eliminate static by using the AudioQuest Anti-Static Record Brush before your needle drops. With 624,000 carbon fibers and an ingenious grounding strip this brush is sure to make vinyl listening even better. www.audioquest.com

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker, $100 US

There are many portable Bluetooth speakers around but the JBL Flip 4 is definitely a favourite, with its rugged construction, waterproof fabric and sound-per-pound. Share your music while on the go with the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker. It can provide up to 12 hours of continuous, high-quality audio from its battery and comes in 6 vibrant waterproof fabric colours. It’s a perfect party gift for friends because you can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together for a massively fun music sharing experience! www.jbl.com

Sennheiser CX 2.00 In-Ear Headphones, $60 US

Got someone on your holiday list that always seems to be wearing earphones? The CX 2.00 is a fabulous way to upgrade the sound from any mobile device. It offers a rich midrange with a deep bass, well suited for just about any music taste. Its in-line remote allows you to control volume, and features a built-in mic so you can wear the earphones like a headset and take phone calls on the go. Four sizes of ear adapters ensure a perfect fit for every ear and effective noise blocking. www.sennheiser.com

Petkit Eversweet Travel Waterer $30 US

Petkit is a Canadian company that is infusing innovative ideas and technology into products designed for our furry friends. From water and feeding solutions to toys, accessories and cleaning products, this company has all the needs of your dog or cat covered. This Travel Waterer means you’ll never have to buy another environment-unfriendly plastic water bottle while takeing Max for a walk. Just press the button and the integrated bowl will fill up with clean, filtered water. Press it again and the water will flow back into the bottle, filtering all the debris from Max’s beard. www.petkit.com

Merge Cube – The Hologram In Your Hand, $15 US

The Merge Cube is a soft, spongy cube that can be used with a phone or any headset that is augmented reality (AR) compatible. When viewed through the companion app on your phone, the glyphs on the cube turn into holographic-like images. Spin the cube 360-degrees around in your hand and discover all sorts of easter eggs on the far side, or enjoy one of the innovative gaming experiences. The Merge Cube offers hours of fun for the whole family and at just $15, it is probably the best phone accessory ever made. www.mergevr.com

Shure SE215-K-UNI Sound-Isolating Earphones $99 US

If you, a friend or family member have been looking for a reasonably priced set of earphones, the Shure SE215 Sound Isolating Earphones would be my recommendation. These earphones fit snug and comfortably, sealing out unwanted noise to let you “hear it all” at lower volume levels. They are perfect for late night Netflix binge watching, on the couch or in bed… believe me, I own a pair. Plus, with the included mic and remote (compatible with both Apple and Android) you can also take your calls in-between your favourite songs. www.shure.com









