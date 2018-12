McIntosh Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Limited Edition Commemorative System December 6th, 2018 | Home |

Our sister site NOVO High-End just posted news about the awesome McIntosh 70th Anniversary Limited Edition Commemorative System – available for pre-order starting today.

Just 70 of these systems will be produced, but after this limited production run the components will be available for purchase individually.

Check out complete details about the system and see more pics at www.novohighend.com.









Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin