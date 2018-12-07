2018 Holiday Gift Guide – Gifts Under $300 December 7th, 2018 | Features, Holiday Gift Ideas |

Sonos One Speaker with Alexa Voice Control, $249 US

Sonos is the world’s favorite wireless, multi-room speaker brand because the products are attractively priced, offer fantastic performance and a graphical interface that’s hard to beat. The One will stream music from just about any source you can think of: pretty much all online streaming services, your phone, home network, internet radio, podcasts and more. This all-in-one speaker features class D amplifiers built-in and custom drivers, designed to deliver a rich, room-filling sound. Amazon Alexa integration means that you can use your voice to control music playback. www.sonos.com

Oculus Go Virtual Reality Headset (32 GB), $199 US

The Oculus Go is somewhat of a revolution in Virtual Reality (VR) because it offers a truly immersive VR experience in a standalone device, for a price everyone can afford. You don’t need a high-end computer or a smartphone, just download a game right into the headset and you’re off to the races. With over 1,000 titles available, it’ll take no time for you to find games and content to get lost in. Since it’s not tethered to your computer, you’ll also have the freedom to play it anywhere you like! www.oculus.com

Nordost SuperFlatline Speaker Cable, $299 US

The SuperFlatline speaker cable is a blast from the past – it is one of the cables that originally put Nordost on the map. To achieve great sound you have to use cables that allow your audio components to perform to their fullest potential. This cable offers detail, clarity and transparency throughout the whole frequency range – from the lowest bass notes, right up to cymbal strikes. Its flat geometry increases its signal transfer speed and allow you to discretely conceal it under the carpet. www.nordost.com

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat, $249 US

Why would you want to control a thermostat from your phone, you ask? Great question! I (Suave Kajko) didn’t know just how useful this functionality would be until I started living with an Ecobee in my house. This past summer was so hot in Toronto, I found myself fiddling with the AC temperature constantly from my phone, while in bed. I also used the app numerous times to turn on the AC a few hours ahead of coming back home from various trips up north. My parents also have one at their cottage and use it to turn up the heat prior to arriving at the cottage in the winter. The latest ecobee4 version is Alexa enabled and offers voice control. Amazing product from a great Canadian company! www.ecobee.com

Apple TV 4K 64GB, $199 US

The Apple TV 4K allows you to watch movies in full 4K HDR, giving you an immersive and lifelike experience. And, not only is video capably delivered in the highest resolution available today but the Apple TV 4K also delivers Dolby Atmos to compatible system for truly immersive sound. You can stream from your favourite channels and access your favourite apps, such as Prime Video, HBO NOW, Hulu, and Netflix. Thanks to Siri integration, you can also control it with your voice. www.apple.com

Google WiFi Mesh System (3 pack), $279 US

Have you or a friend been having trouble getting good WiFi in your home or perhaps your backyard? The Google WiFi provides you with a local network that works with your existing modem and ISP to create a mesh network. This mesh network increases your home WiFi coverage so you can download and stream better than ever. Google has made this intuitive and easy solution to cure your WiFi woes. With the 3 pack you will have reliable WiFi connectivity in an area up to 4500 square feet. https://store.google.com

Bluesound Pulse Flex 2i Portable Multi-Room Streaming Speaker, $299 US

The Pulse Flex 2i is a portable wireless speaker with AirPlay2 that provides high quality sound in an attractive and versatile package. You can place a single Pulse Flex 2i in any room or pair it with a second one for true stereo sound, and even take it with you on your travels for near-anywhere music. Using a digital amplifier and custom-tuned drivers, you will get deep and detailed bass with non-audible distortion. And, with Alexa, the Pulse Flex 2i will also respond to your voice commands. www.bluesound.com

ELAC Debut B6.2 Speaker, $299 US

The new ELAC B6.2 improves on the highly praised B6 speaker, providing more performance than ever at a very affordable price. If you are looking for a way to improve your music listening experience, perhaps it’s time to upgrade your speakers and it would be very tough to get more for your dollar than with the ELAC Debut B6.2. Perfect for listening and re-listening to all your favourite tunes, over the holidays. www.elac.com









