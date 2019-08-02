How Virtual Reality Is Being Used For Medical Education Around The World August 2nd, 2019 | Home, Technology, Video Gaming |

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 2019



The invention of virtual reality (VR) changed the face of entertainment forever. Now, instead of looking at a screen in front of us, we use technology to fully immerse ourselves in content. Whether this be for video games, movies, or music, virtual reality has opened the possibilities to how we absorb and interact with information, providing us with much more personal experiences. But how can these experiences help us change the world?



While most people think of virtual reality as a mere gaming platform, there are thousands of people using this technology daily to do amazing things – including our very own medical professionals. With the help of media streaming and virtual reality, medical professionals and students have access to more learning tools than ever before. The opportunity for education through virtual reality is seemingly endless, and dozens of institutions are already adopting these practices in their daily work.



The use of new technology in medical education has greatly reduced the need for expensive travel, conferences, and operating room procedure training. Students and professionals now have access to all the necessary training tools without the need to leave the building. Virtual reality can be used to host classes, take exams, and even perform procedures through the use of laparoscopic technology. A program called Essential GI Surgeries, run by Cedars-Sinai Non-Profit Medical Center, is the first CME-accredited (Continuing Medical Education) virtual reality course being used to train surgeons around the world. This means that medical professionals living in remote locations will have access to some of the best training possible, aiding communities in need of better medical care. This could greatly improve health care for communities suffering based on their lack of access to proper education and training materials.



Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 2019

The use of media streaming is also working in tandem with virtual reality training, as professionals are able to live stream and record procedures using high-definition equipment. This provides students with in-depth analysis of the procedures they’re learning, as well as a step-by-step guide given by highly-trained medical professionals. We’re already seeing the implementation of this in emergency response training across the country, which reduces the risk of injury during dangerous simulations. The ability to play, pause, and review videos is giving students and professionals a better chance to absorb information and perfect practices before taking them to a live patient, proving that technology can play a major part in the way we educate future generations. As this technology becomes more affordable, we’re expecting to see teachings trends gravitate towards virtual reality in other areas as well, including the public education system.



As tech and gaming enthusiasts, we’re happy to see virtual reality being used for good. We truly hope this technology is able to bring much-needed medical training and care to thousands of people around the world, and we can’t wait to see where it goes next.

