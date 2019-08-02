Tri-cell Enterprises Inc. Appointed Exclusive Canadian Harbeth Distributor

High-end audio distributor Tri-cell Enterprises Inc. has just announced its appointment as the exclusive distributor of Harbeth loudspeakers in Canada.
“We are very excited about our partnership with Harbeth and look forward to bringing in the full line up of Harbeth loudspeakers including the Studio Monitor and the 40th Anniversary Edition series” said Donald Lee of Tri-cell Enterprises. “Addition of these highly acclaimed Harbeth loudspeakers to our current offerings will greatly complement our electronics to satisfy a broad base of passionate music lovers.”
Harbeth Audio Limited is a British loudspeaker manufacturer, established in 1977. The company’s products are widely used within domestic settings, professional studios and other hi-fi applications. Founder, H.D. Harwood’s legendary era as head of BBC Loudspeaker Development through the 1960s and 70s laid the foundations not only for Harbeth but raised the technical standard of the entire global loudspeaker industry. Harwood’s BBC research proved that loudspeaker cone materials do indeed have individual sonic tonality. Always seeking the perfect balance between low mass (hence high efficiency), controlled resonance, low coloration, predictable and repeatable manufacturability with stable QC. Thanks to an industry-university sponsorship scheme supported by UK government R&D funding, the Harbeth five man-year Research And Development Into Advanced Loudspeaker (RADIAL) project was underway and resulted with the new generation of renowned Harbeth loudspeakers of today. Many reviewers and customers have stated that Harbeth’s speakers are one of the most natural sounding, neutral, accurate, tuneful, fun, and music-loving stand-mounted speakers.
We invite you to read some of the recent Harbeth reviews at the links below:
https://www.stereophile.com/content/harbeth-monitor-302-40th-anniversary-edition-loudspeaker
https://www.theabsolutesound.com/articles/harbeth-monitor-402-40th-anniversary-edition-loudspeaker/
https://www.stereophile.com/content/harbeth-p3esr-40th-anniversary-edition-loudspeaker
https://www.stereophile.com/content/harbeth-m401-loudspeaker-manufacturers-comment-again
For further information please visit www.tricellenterprises.com
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.