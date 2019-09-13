Totem Reveals KIN Play Mini Powered Bluetooth Speakers September 13th, 2019 | Home |

Totem Acoustic proudly introduces the KIN PLAY Mini, the latest compact, powered

2-way bookshelf design loudspeaker in the Totem product lineup. It provides the exact same feature set as

the larger, award winning KIN PLAY but in more compact form factor that can be placed virtually anywhere. The KIN PLAY Mini is manufactured to the same exacting standards as all other Totem models and will effortlessly energize any mid-sized room, as well as many larger sized rooms.

The KIN PLAY Mini is named for both its size and simple “plug & play” capabilities. Whether your source is a computer, gaming console, smart phone, turntable, digital or analog audio component, the

KIN PLAY Mini will faithfully reproduce music in ways that Totem loudspeakers are world renowned for: unparalleled off-axis response and perfect phase coherency resulting in an immersive musical experience, while offering incredible versatility of placement.

Featuring both analog and digital inputs, along with a built-in phono preamplifier for vinyl enthusiasts, and complimented by a potent 70 watt RMS per channel power amplifier, the KIN PLAY Mini will simplify the experience of sound reproduction as it conveniently replaces

an integrated amplifier/passive speaker combination and required cables. Totem recognized that sonic challenges often arise from certain recordings and/or source components, so bass and treble controls are included, accessible from the included 17-key all-aluminum remote control, allowing for customized sound from the listening position.

Lucy Lentini, Totem’s VP of Sales & Marketing, says “With KIN Play Mini, we are seeking a younger audience who likely own a portable Bluetooth speaker and recognize its limitations, but can be enticed into a more sophisticated, higher level of performance if it meets a manageable price point. The size, performance and cost of KIN Play

Mini are aimed at the youngest and largest target market of any Totem speaker, with the goal of grooming these fledgling music lovers into audio connoisseurs who will support our industry for many years to come.”

KIN Play Mini Design Features:

• Wireless input: Qualcomm aptX™ HD Bluetooth® (v4.1) 16-bit/48kHz / Digital input: optical, up to 24-bit/192kHz.

• Analog inputs: RCA pair (switchable between phono and line level) and 3.5mm mini jack.

• Customized natural hybrid 4” woofer and customized 1” metal alloy dome tweeter.

• Front Multi-Controller: Volume, input selection and Bluetooth® pairing.

• Includes magnetic grills, remote control, optical and analog interconnects, speaker cables and sound absorption feet (8).

• Frequency response: 59Hz – 22kHz ±3dB / Maximum amplification power: 2 x 70 watts RMS.

• Subwoofer output via RCA connector / AC power input: 100-240v 50/60Hz.

• Available Finishes: Satin Black and Satin White.

• Weight: Active module: 10.05lb/4.56 Kg., Passive module: 8.25 lb/3.74 Kg.

• Dimensions (W x H x D): 6.37” x 10.62” x 7.48” / 162mm x 270mm x 190mm.

The KIN Play Mini is available now with an MSRP of $850.00 USD.

For more info, please check out www.totemacoustic.com﻿





