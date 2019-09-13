Totem Introduces KIN AMP, the Company’s First Integrated Amp September 13th, 2019 | Home |

Compact sized and sleek, it is pure Totem in every way!

Totem Acoustic proudly introduces the KIN AMPintegrated amplifier; The latest addition to the their highly successful and affordable

KIN series. The KIN AMPis about both simplicity and sophistication; It is pure Totem in every sense. A compact sized, sleek and luxurious looking chassis allows for ease of placement, yet it is more than capable of effortlessly driving numerous Totem monitor and tower speakers to sound pressure levels that will musically energize most rooms.

The KIN AMP is equipped with Bluetooth™ and Qualcomm® aptX™ HD for seamless and uncomplicated wireless streaming; Pairing any modern equipped source takes just a few seconds. Both digital and analog inputs allow for a multitude of sources

to be used with the KIN AMP, ranging from turntables to gaming consoles. Totem recognized that sonic challenges often arise from certain recordings and/or source components, so bass and treble controls are included, accessible from the included 17-

key all-aluminum remote control, allowing for customized sound from the listening position. In other words, ease-of-use and flexibility are synonymous with the KIN AMP.

KIN Amp Design Features:

• Proprietary Class D circuit topology with 100 watts/channel power output

• Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth™ 4.1 and Qualcomm® aptX™ HD with sampling rate up to 48kHz

• Analog inputs: Stereo RCA (switchable between line-level and MM phono RIAA); 3.5mm Mini-Jack

• Digtal input on optical Toslink with 24-bit/192KHz sampling rate.

• Subwoofer output on RCA connector: 20 – 220Hz

• Signal-to-Noise Ratio: >86dB / THD (1kHz @ 1W): < 0.1% / Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20KHz ±3dB.

• Decoding formats: MP2/3, WMA, FLAC (up to 24-bit), AAC, MP4/M4A, WAV, AIF, AIFC

• Available in black and white high gloss finishes

• Dimensions (WxHxD): 10.03”/255 mm x 2.36”/60 mm x 9.25”/235 mm / Weight (Active, Passive): 16lbs/7.2Kg, 13lbs/5.8Kg

The KIN AMP is available now with an MSRP of $699.00 USD.

For more info, please check out www.totemacoustic.com﻿





