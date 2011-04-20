Abbingdon Music Research DP-77 DAC

Abbingdon Music Research has just recently introduced their new DP-77. The DP-77 allows the user the option to select between the 16-bit (non-oversampling) and 32-bit (oversampling) chips, so that optimum performance can be obtained between both Redbook CD and high resolution digital files. The incorporated USB input is 24/192 asynchronous. The DAC’s master clock is adaptive and scan continuously, allowing for a more accurately mirror of incoming data. Nine digital inputs are provided, four of which work through a tube buffer. In pre-amp mode the DP-77 offers a 71-step analogue volume selection.

Price of the DP-77 is at an MSRP of $4995 U.S.

Look for more details at: http://www.amr-audio.co.uk