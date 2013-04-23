AVID Acutus Black Turntable

During the last two decades the Acutus turntable has progressed to become renowned throughout the audio industry and owned by discerning music lovers the world over. Visually the turntable is a striking piece of engineering, its distinctive polished chrome finish having done much to set the fashion for open skeletal styling. Whilst stunning in a chrome finish requests for a black finish have never stopped. Previously unavailable due to the complexity in perfecting the standard of finish required by discerning customers, technological improvements and bespoke tooling have allowed the company to now offer a lustrous black finish whilst maintaining the renowned sound quality associated with both the Acutus SP and range topping Acutus Reference SP. The Acutus SP Black and Acutus Reference SP Black are available now with a UK retail price of £12,000 and £17,000 respectively. Canadian availability has not yet been announced.

For more info, please visit www.avidhifi.co.uk