CANADA HiFi October/November 2014 Issue is Now Available Online and On Your Tablet!

Features inside this issue include:
- TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Preview
- The IMAX Private Theatre … WOW, just WOW!
- Upgrading an Audio System With Nordost Norse 2 Heimdall 2 Cables
Reviewed inside:
- Encore ENC-5 Bookshelf Speakers
- Bryston Middle T Loudspeakers
- Adsum Audio – The Detonator Speaker
- Cyrus Streamline2 Streaming Music Player