CANADA HiFi October/November 2014 Issue is Now Available Online and On Your Tablet!

Please choose your preferred format below:

Digital Format (for computers and tablets)

PDF Edition (ideal for printing)

Apple Edition (open the CANADA HiFi app on your tablet / smartphone). Download this app HERE.

Android Edition (open the PressReader App on your tablet / smartphone). Download this app HERE.

Features inside this issue include:

TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Preview

The IMAX Private Theatre … WOW, just WOW!

Upgrading an Audio System With Nordost Norse 2 Heimdall 2 Cables

Reviewed inside: