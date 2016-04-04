Classé Sigma 2200i Stereo Integrated Amplifier

Classé has just announced the introduction of their all-new Sigma 2200i Stereo Integrated Amplifier. The new Sigma 2200i approaches amplification in a unique manner, connecting the output of the 2200i’s preamp section DSP directly to the input of the amplifier DSP, which eliminates DAC and ADC conversion losses and associated analog circuitry noise and distortion. By keeping digital signals digital all the way to the amplifier output filter, Classé shortens the signal path, avoids losses and eliminates unnecessary DAC and ADC. This translates into much better sound at a lower price!

The front-end consists of the stereo portion of a Sigma SSP, including inputs for USB types A and B, Ethernet for streaming AirPlay and DLNA, coax, optical, analog inputs for XLR and RCA and an optional phono (as in the CP-800 and Sigma SSP). Classé has also included 4 HDMI inputs, adding convenience for users with AV sources like set top boxes, Blu-ray players, etc.

The Classé touchscreen control provides familiar features like digital domain Tone Control, 9-band PEQ per channel and flexible bass management. The Subwoofer output is derived from the only DAC onboard. IP control includes Android and iOS apps. The amplifier section consists of the power supply, DSP and amplifier circuitry of an AMP2, making this a seriously powerful, high resolution integrated amplifier.

The Sigma 2200i uses a 3U tall chassis that occupies the same footprint as all of the other Sigma models. The extra 1U space on the lower third of the faceplate contains an air intake. A small fan mounted to the rear panel spins quietly at low rpm to gently draw air through the chassis, keeping the circuitry at a comfortable operating temperature while extending the life of the electronic components.

The unique rack-mount solution introduced in the original Sigma series models, contained in the design of the side panels, is retained in the Sigma 2200i. Simply remove the sides, rotate and flip them, then reattach to position rack ears for rack-mounting. No kits to order—everything you need is right there on the unit.

The Sigma 2200i is a compelling product that further broadens and enhances the Classé Sigma series. Its convenient and efficient Sigma series package is ideally suited to a stereo integrated amplifier. Performance, connectivity, unique features and loads of power at a competitive price point.

The new Sigma 2200i will be available in May 2016 at a MSRP of $5,500 U.S. Look for more information at: www.classeaudio.com.