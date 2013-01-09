Focal Chorus 700 Loudspeaker

Focal has just launched their new Chorus 700 speaker line-up at CES 2013. The new Chorus 700 line replaces the six year old Chorus 700V series. The first noticeable difference in the new Chorus 700 line is the exterior styling. Unlike the former Chorus V, which had styling that could be considered avant-garde, the new Chorus line, in dropping the “V” has taken a more classic and conservative approach to styling.
The new models continue to use the Focal developed and built Polyglas mid/bass drivers and aluminium/magnesium tweeters that have been used in 700Vs. The enclosures use a combination of 18mm and 24mm MDF with structural bracing, and a new Black Style finish will be an option, which combines a textured leather-like finish with high gloss detailing.
The new Chorus 700 series models are expected to be available between February and April 2013 with prices ranging from $495 U.S./pr for the 705 up to $1695 U.S./pr for the floorstanding 726. Look for more details on the new Chorus 700 line at: www.focal.com.
cats
[…]very couple of websites that transpire to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
T-shirts manufacturer
…
バーバリー BU1551
バーバリー(BURBERRY)の海外通販サイト！大人気バーバリーのバーバリー 財布、バーバリー 時計、バーバリー バッグ、バーバリー ポロシャツ、バーバリー 傘、バーバリー マフラー、バーバリー コート激安通販。送料＆返品?交換も無料！
フランクリンマーシャル Tシャツ メンズ
FRANKLIN&MARSHALL｜フランクリンマーシャルの通販サイトです。フランクリンマーシャルのフランクリンマーシャル Tシャツ、パーカー、ポロシャツを豊富に取り揃えています。
triple stimulator
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to mainly because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]
アルマーニ 腕時計
アルマーニ 時計、アルマーニ 帽子、アルマーニ ベルト、アルマーニ Tシャツが欲しいならarmanishop.siteへ！アルマーニ専門店だからこそできる豊富な品揃え！あなたの欲しい商品がきっと見つかる！さらに人気商品が激安価格で 勢揃い！通販だからできるこの価格！期間限定のセールも実施中！
anal sex toys
…
What Are
[…]The information mentioned within the write-up are several of the most effective out there […]
Billiga ugg australia rea
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I抦 gonna watch out for brussels. I抣l appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
アディダス スニーカー スタンスミス
アディダス adidas,スニーカー,シューズ,ブーツ,アディダス スニーカー,アディダス ランニングシューズ,アディダス スニーカー スタンスミス,新作,激安,通販,専門店。常時1,000点以上の在庫、サイズも充実。豊富な品揃えから毎日お安くお買い求めいただけます
cut resistant gloves
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
David Miscavige
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get lots of link enjoy from[…]
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to mainly because we feel they may be really worth visiting[…]
porn
[…]The info mentioned within the write-up are several of the very best obtainable […]
silicone vibrator
…
what is my personality
[…]very handful of internet sites that transpire to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
Detox your body
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to due to the fact we assume they’re worth visiting[…]
TAXI DUBROVNIK
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to because we think they are worth visiting[…]
free software download for windows
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Come across Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
full software download for windows
…
Guttering Cleaning
[…]we came across a cool web page that you simply could possibly enjoy. Take a search if you want[…]
сталик ханкишиев
…
What are
[…]Every after inside a even though we pick out blogs that we study. Listed below are the most current sites that we pick […]
additional hints
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Discover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
IP in Saudi arabia
…
Trenda
[…]one of our guests just lately encouraged the following website[…]
work at home
…
free android games
[…]Here are some of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
big boss vibrator
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to since we believe they may be really worth visiting[…]
football game download
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be basically worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
uk
[…]The data mentioned within the write-up are a few of the top out there […]
mdansby
…
mdansby.com
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, even so, they are most trustworthy sources that we use.
best ways to make money online
[…]The facts talked about within the report are a few of the best accessible […]
בגדי הריון
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
website here
…
free download for windows 10
…
Best G Spot Vibrator
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Bale
[…]usually posts some quite interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
free download for pc
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Vibrator
[…]we came across a cool web page that you just may well take pleasure in. Take a search in the event you want[…]
flavored coffee
[…]please check out the sites we adhere to, such as this one, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
being in the army
…
SEO services in lahore
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we feel they’re really worth visiting[…]
Hard Floors
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the content material or websites we’ve linked to below the[…]
g-spot orgasm
[…]Every the moment inside a even though we choose blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current sites that we opt for […]
tinglers plug
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re essentially worth a go via, so have a look[…]
anal vibrator
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
restaurants for sale/ to let
[…]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]
gastro
[…]usually posts some really interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
nike jordan
[…]the time to read or stop by the material or websites we have linked to beneath the[…]
Luxe Vibrator
[…]we came across a cool website that you just might take pleasure in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
Adam and Eve Lube
[…]Every after in a whilst we select blogs that we read. Listed below would be the newest websites that we choose […]
Ejuice
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to for the reason that we assume they’re really worth visiting[…]
finger vibrator review
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Fetish Restraints,
[…]please go to the sites we adhere to, including this one, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
gourmet coffee of kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
SPA-1XCHSTM1/OC3
[…]although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are truly really worth a go by, so have a look[…]
adam n eve coupons
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the write-up are some of the most beneficial obtainable […]
fleshlight sex toy
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Nipple Clamps
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be essentially really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
Rechargeable
[…]The data mentioned in the post are several of the most beneficial accessible […]