FutureWorld: Coming to Toronto, Ontario, June 9, 2018

0

FutureWorld 720

Design thinking for robots and AI – FutureWorld will feature presentations and demos on the future of robotics and AI from creators, researchers, industrialists, and visionaries, with a focus on human-robot interaction, real-world impacts, challenges, and opportunities. Discover next generation AI interfaces, humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles, exoskeletons and more.

Collaboration between designers and engineers will shape the robot revolution. FutureWorld will help forge those connections, bringing roboticists our of their workshops to give attendees a glimpse of our future. Designers, engineers, inventors, technologists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and fans of the future should attend to get an inside view on what’s currently possible, what’s on the horizon, and how to help shape our future.

FutureWorld runs June 9th, 2018, 12pm-6pm at OCAD University, 100 McCaul St., Toronto, Ontario. Save 10% off any ticket with discount code NOVO. Tickets range from $49-149.

http://www.futureworld.today

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply