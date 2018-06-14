VRTO – Canada’s Virtual and Augmented Reality Conference Runs June 15-18 in Toronto!

0

VRTO2018

VRTO – Canada’s leading international Virtual and Augmented Reality Conference is gearing up for its third successful conference this June 15-18 in Toronto!

Known for its ground-breaking talks,roundtable discussions, intensive training, onboarding workshops, structured networking events, and themed pavilions, it’s the largest conference of it’s kind on the eastern seaboard of North America. This year’s event features 80+ speakers, over 50 exhibitors, and collection of unique interactive installations.

With highly curated talks and panels that are designed to flow from one topic into the next, the conference will explore a variety of ideas, philosophies, and real world examples. From discussions about ontology to Blockchain, healthcare to social activism, and Hollywood to game theory, there isn’t a day you’ll want to miss.

The conference represents a group from every age and walk of life across all industries.  A sample of some of this year’s speakers includes such industry leaders and legends as:

  • Philip Rosedale (Founder – Second Life, High Fidelity)
  • Academy Award winner Dave Cardwell (SPINVFX and BrioVR – Lord of the Rings, King Kong, I, Robot)
  • Joanna Popper (Global Head of VR Location Based Entertainment – HP)
  • Steve “Spaz” Williams – Academy Award winner (The Mask, Jurassic Park, Spawn, Eraser)
  • Alex Mayhew and Ian Kelso (Impossible Things – award-winning artistic AR developers)
  • Kent Bye (host of the Voices of VR Podcast)
  • Bill Perry (Digital Art Pioneer, Telidon / Computerese)
  • Paloma Dawkins (cartoonist, illustrator, game designer – National Film Board)
  • Irena Cronin (President – The Transformation Group)

Featured Attractions include:

  • FIVARS Festival of VR Stories Summer Preview
  • igloo Vision Theater featuring 360 moving art pieces
  • Battleverse multi-player Augmented Reality RPG arena
  • Katwalk Premium Arcade VR Treadmill (similar to the rigs in Ready Player One)
  • Escape Character – a live VR LARPING experience
  • Innovation Zone – prototypes and installations exploring the boundaries of immersive technologies in both arts and sciences from colleges and startups across North America.
  • And a variety of curated independent roomscale video game experiences and sneak previews

Use Promo Code: TAVES2018 for 15% off tickets!https://conference.virtualreality.to/

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply