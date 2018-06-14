VRTO – Canada’s Virtual and Augmented Reality Conference Runs June 15-18 in Toronto!

VRTO – Canada’s leading international Virtual and Augmented Reality Conference is gearing up for its third successful conference this June 15-18 in Toronto!

Known for its ground-breaking talks,roundtable discussions, intensive training, onboarding workshops, structured networking events, and themed pavilions, it’s the largest conference of it’s kind on the eastern seaboard of North America. This year’s event features 80+ speakers, over 50 exhibitors, and collection of unique interactive installations.

With highly curated talks and panels that are designed to flow from one topic into the next, the conference will explore a variety of ideas, philosophies, and real world examples. From discussions about ontology to Blockchain, healthcare to social activism, and Hollywood to game theory, there isn’t a day you’ll want to miss.

The conference represents a group from every age and walk of life across all industries. A sample of some of this year’s speakers includes such industry leaders and legends as:

Philip Rosedale (Founder – Second Life, High Fidelity)

(Founder – Second Life, High Fidelity) Academy Award winner Dave Cardwell (SPINVFX and BrioVR – Lord of the Rings, King Kong, I, Robot)

(SPINVFX and BrioVR – Lord of the Rings, King Kong, I, Robot) Joanna Popper (Global Head of VR Location Based Entertainment – HP)

(Global Head of VR Location Based Entertainment – HP) Steve “Spaz” Williams – Academy Award winner (The Mask, Jurassic Park, Spawn, Eraser)

– Academy Award winner (The Mask, Jurassic Park, Spawn, Eraser) Alex Mayhew and Ian Kelso (Impossible Things – award-winning artistic AR developers)

and (Impossible Things – award-winning artistic AR developers) Kent Bye (host of the Voices of VR Podcast)

(host of the Voices of VR Podcast) Bill Perry (Digital Art Pioneer, Telidon / Computerese)

(Digital Art Pioneer, Telidon / Computerese) Paloma Dawkins (cartoonist, illustrator, game designer – National Film Board)

(cartoonist, illustrator, game designer – National Film Board) Irena Cronin (President – The Transformation Group)

Featured Attractions include:

FIVARS Festival of VR Stories Summer Preview

igloo Vision Theater featuring 360 moving art pieces

Battleverse multi-player Augmented Reality RPG arena

Katwalk Premium Arcade VR Treadmill (similar to the rigs in Ready Player One)

Escape Character – a live VR LARPING experience

Innovation Zone – prototypes and installations exploring the boundaries of immersive technologies in both arts and sciences from colleges and startups across North America.

And a variety of curated independent roomscale video game experiences and sneak previews

Use Promo Code: TAVES2018 for 15% off tickets! – https://conference.virtualreality.to/