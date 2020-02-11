Drone Delivery Canada Showcase at The Canadian International AutoShow February 11th, 2020 | Home |

Drone Delivery Canada has just announced that it will display the Sparrow, the Robin and the Condor delivery drones at the Canadian International AutoShow’s “Future Tech Hub”.

The AutoShow Future Tech Hub, which can be found on the main manufacturer floor on the 800 level in the South Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre downtown Toronto, will bring together several elements that offer a glimpse into the future of transportation. The AutoShow runs from February 14th to 23rd.

“The 2020 Canadian International AutoShow is themed Transformative Times because the transportation industry is, indeed, in the midst of great change. A vehicle is no longer just something to get us from point A to point B,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “We are seeing automation potentially easing gridlock with new ways to deliver packages and goods and we are getting more efficient and environmentally aware.”

“Technology is changing the way we do almost everything, and some of those impacts will be encapsulated in the Future Tech Hub, a special installation at the AutoShow showcasing some of the new and innovative technologies transforming the world of transportation,” said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC. “We are honoured to showcase three of our drones for the public, customers, shareholders and media to see. As a leader in the drone logistics industry, we have commercialized our business, and, with the assistance of our sales agent, Air Canada, we are signing and implementing revenue customers. This industry is experiencing exponential growth globally and we’re excited to be part of it.”

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company’s platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ. www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com

About the Canadian International AutoShow

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country’s largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year. www.AutoShow.ca





