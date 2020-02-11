Product News : Savant Smart Audio and Strategic Partnerships Revealed at 2020 Integrator Summit February 11th, 2020 | Home |

New Product: Savant Smart Audio

At the 2020 Summit, Savant showcased an expansion of the AVB and WiSA-enabled Smart Audio product family, including a new 3-channel amplifier with onboard Savant control capability and a beautiful industrial design, the new high-performance free-standing bookshelf speaker designed by Cary Christie for exceptional sound quality and featuring capacitive touch controls on the top surface, and finally a groundbreaking AVB to WiSA Bridge, creating limitless connectivity options for integrators. These new audio products are slated for delivery later in 2020.

Savant®, a leader in smart home technology, hosted their 14th annual dealer conference, the Savant Summit, in conjunction with the 2020 International Builders’ Show (IBS), January 20-23 in greater Las Vegas, NV. Savant CEO and founder Robert Madonna presented the keynote address and shared highlights of an exciting 2020 product roadmap as well as key new strategic partnerships. Attendees were treated to more than twenty live product demonstrations, breakout education seminars and the opportunity to spend time at IBS learning about the latest in residential building technology.

Following Savant’s impressive number of new products introduced in 2019, including 285 from Savant and 400+ new partner products, the 2020 conference focused on continued innovation across all categories. Savant exhibited leadership in emerging categories including lighting, energy automation and wireless high resolution digital audio, plus enhanced partnerships across the entire Smart Home marketplace. Exciting new additions to Savant’s Partners in Excellence Program include an enhanced relationship with NETGEAR, Kohler’s Robern brand of premium vanities featuring tunable LED lighting and full integration with Ring’s new X Line.

Strategic Partnership with Ring X Line

Ring Founder and Chief Inventor Jamie Siminoff spoke to attendees at the Savant Summit. Highlighting the first such relationship in the CI channel, Savant’s partnership integration with Ring, together with the newly unveiled Ring X Line, will deliver a unique experience to customers. Savant will deliver the Ring Video Doorbell experience within their smart home ecosystem, and integrators can expect to see Ring features such as a live view of Ring video, notifications and 2-way audio later in 2020. Along with this amazing product integration, Savant will be the first manufacturer to offer the newly announced Ring X Line of hardware for sale through the Savant Store. The Ring X Line will be available for purchase in March 2020, with features designed specifically for the CI channel. Initially, the Ring X line will consist of seven devices across the entry and camera categories.

Strategic Partnership with NETGEAR

Savant has enhanced their existing partnership with network products and services provider NETGEAR to offer the full suite of the company’s networking solutions to technology integrators. This exclusive arrangement will make best-in-class products and services available to integrators, enabling them to improve efficiency for any job size while creating new opportunities by offering superior networking capabilities along with exclusive, co-engineered solutions for the custom installation market. The objective of the alliance between Savant and NETGEAR is to create networking solutions that are optimized for the Savant smart home ecosystem, streamlining design, installation and service processes for integration professionals. Through this partnership, integrators will gain access to 24/7 system design and support services, increasing jobsite efficiency while ensuring client satisfaction.

The Acquisition of NOON Home

Announced on January 21st during the Summit, Racepoint Energy has acquired the technology and team of NOON Home, including exciting residential lighting control innovations that create new opportunities for integrators. This acquisition will enable Racepoint Energy and sister-company Savant to deliver the most comprehensive and intuitive lighting and intelligent control solutions. NOON offers a complete lighting control platform that can be discovered, configured and controlled with a single app experience. This acquisition will expand both Racepoint Energy and Savant’s lighting control offerings, including the addition of NOON’s unique keypad style to the Savant keypad lineup.

West Coast Experience Center at Vegas Modern 001

In partnership with Blue Heron, a Southern Nevada-based luxury design/build firm specializing in custom homes and boutique communities, Savant announced a new west coast Experience Center coming soon to the Las Vegas Valley. Products featured in Blue Heron’s newest groundbreaking, cutting-edge designed show home, Vegas Modern 001, include an end-to-end lighting solution featuring control and fixtures, Savant’s award-winning user interface, Savant IP audio and speakers, Savant IP Video and Video Tiling, and advanced energy automation including solar, micro grid and flexible load management technology. The all new west coast Savant Experience Center is slated to open summer, 2020.

For more information on Savant, visit savant.com





