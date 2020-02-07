Sonus Faber Intros Gravis III Subwoofer February 7th, 2020 | Home |

Sonus faber has chosen the 2020 Integrated System Europe Show to announce the global launch of the new subwoofer model, the Gravis III. This is the latest addition to the Sonus faber Gravis collection of active subwoofers dedicated to the reproduction of low frequency, designed to match all Sonus faber full-range loudspeakers collections.

The Gravis III is the intermediate model among previous products in the Gravis collection, completing the Olympica Nova line introduced in September of 2019. Aesthetically, Gravis III follows the style of its predeceasing products, with the body enriched by a black leather covering and discreet Piano black wooden finish. However, the subwoofer’s top finishes of Wengè and Walnut matte create the connection to the newer Olympica Nova collection.

The removable fabric grille with metal pins covers a powerful 10’’ (250 mm) ultra-long throw driver including a Trilaminated sandwich cone diaphragm with a layer of honeycomb in between, managing the driver’s excursion and resistance flexing. The stiffness of the cone merged with its extreme lightness allows the subwoofer to produce the tightest and most accurate bass reproduction possible.

The Class AB amplifier can produce 600W into an 8-ohm load. The choice of the AB class, compared to simpler solutions, contradicts the Sonus faber well-known harmonious richness and musicality, while the huge energy reserve is responsible for a fast response and wide frequency range.

The latter is further linearized due to a specially designed Digital Signal Processor, implemented in the input preamp stage, that allows adjustments in order to optimize dynamic impact and sonic reproduction depth, satisfying every application need.

Many input options are available at the Gravis III subwoofer backplate. Both high and low-level signals are accepted. The first by means of a Speakon 4 pin connector, managing the two L and R channels. One or two-line level signals can be carried by means of balanced or unbalanced cables, respectively through two 3-pin XLR and RCA plugs. The LFE signal can be fed to the subwoofer through the shared XLR or RCA. If avoiding cables back to the receiver/preamp/processor, Gravis III integrates a wireless receiver to pair with the optional transmitter, allowing complete connectivity without long wiring runs.

The Gravis III is fully controllable by means of a dedicated, user-friendly app. The user can choose among 4 presets or modify the cutoff frequency and the acoustical output phase for seamless integration with the main loudspeakers. Delay, parametric filters and limiters are also available for the most accurate sonic performance calibration. A simple self-calibration procedure is also available to achieve ideal subwoofer performance in relation to the acoustic of the listening room. To minimize the energy footprint, the Gravis III has a selectable auto-on and auto-off function.

The Gravis III will be available this February for $2,750 USD.

For more info, jump over to https://www.sonusfaber.com/en/products/gravis-iii-v-vi/





Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin