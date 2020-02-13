Pro-Ject Releases Its First Audiophile Record February 13th, 2020 | Home |

For nearly 30 years, Pro-Ject has been known for offering the best in luxury audio listening equipment, but now the brand is excited to extend its listening offerings with a new audiophile record created under the Pro-Ject Record Label.

The first of its kind, the record boasts different recording styles beautifully blended in collaboration with Austrian musician and audiophile 7RAY feat. Triple Ace – Jazzy Zoetrope. Carefully crafted as Pro-Ject’s debut in recording, the vinyl is available as an audiophile 180g double LP and a direct master tape copy. The record is easy listen with great atmosphere, an instant Jazz classic.

This special concept live studio album (recorded at Pro-Ject’s HQ in Austria) offers the ability to hear a direct comparison of recording styles. The production used the top analogue recording equipment with reduced and thoughtful miking techniques to capture the essence of what Pro-Ject’s mission and commitment to quality sound. This is a landmark case in Pro-Jects recording capabilities, using real analo­gue tape with reduced microphoning, capturing live in true stereo with no compression or extensive edi­ting – truly recreating a live performance.

For more info, check out www.project-audio.com





