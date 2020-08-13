





Product News: MGear Introduces Quartet of New Outdoor Adventure Products August 13th, 2020

If you have a curious mind like all of us at the NOVO magazine, you have a lot of hobbies and interests, outside of your passion for music. What do we enjoy during hot summer weekends? We love exploring the great outdoors!

MGear is an innovative Toronto-based manufacturer of outdoor adventure products and a great friend of the NOVO magazine. In this edition of Product News, we’re pleased to introduce you to four brand new products just released by MGear. Get up, gear up and enjoy the great outdoors while it’s still warm!

MGear Bolt Action Flash Pen

This MGear Bolt Action Flash Pen is a must-have accessory for every outdoor adventurer, although it is equally useful at home. This flashlight / pen combination is compact yet durable and waterproof. One end of the metal housing is outfitted with an LED flashlight that offers 3 modes of operation: high setting (130 lumens), low setting (15 lumens) and a strobe flash. The opposite end of the housing offers a neatly concealed bolt-action pen that resembles a gear shifter and allows for a single-hand operation. The high capacity pen cartridges are easily replaced with Lamy M22 refills commonly found in stores. Combine the Flash Pen with the MGear Tactical Waterproof Notepad and be prepared to take notes anywhere your adventures take you – dry or wet!

MGear GearBox EDC Pouch

The GearBox EDC Pouch is a new breed of storage vessels designed to help you organize your most important everyday carry items. No one likes to walk around with pockets full of stuff – that’s why we designed the GearBox. Perfect for adventure seekers and city dwellers, the GearBox features two quick access compartments: one is capable of holding four bank, credit or ID cards; and a second larger one can store items such as keys, earphones, medication, coins, additional cards and more. The front of the pouch is equipped with a transparent shield designed to hold your ID. If all of this wasn’t enough, the GearBox also comes with a flat 10-in-1 multitool, which includes a can / bottle / box opener, direction indicator, ruler, saw, screw driver, wrench, hex wrench and knife. Slip the GearBox into your pocket just like a wallet or attach it to your belt with the removable stainless steel belt clip. If you max out the internal storage capacity, you can use the D-ring to attach more items to the GearBox. Constructed from a combination of durable materials such as Kydex and genuine leather, the GearBox is ready to join you on all your adventures today!

MGear Magnetic Gear Klaw

The slick looking Gear Klaw might be compact but it comes with a mighty attitude, thanks to its practical suite of tools that include a box opener, bottle opener, rope and belt cutter, flat screw drivers and a 1/4-inch screwdriver bit holder. Constructed out of 420C stainless steel, the Gear Klaw sits securely in its Kydex holster thanks to a powerful neodymium magnet. Comes with an aluminum carabiner so you can attach it to your keys, belt loop or backpack.

MGear Flex GearBox

The MGear Flex GearBox is the ultimate slim wallet designed with hunters, huntresses and outdoor adventurers in mind. Offering storage for four hunting, bank, credit or ID cards, the Flex GearBox features a tough clear window on one side allowing you to display one of your ID cards. The included 18-in-1 stainless steel multitool fits neatly into the Flex GearBox, while offering many outdoor survival tools. The multitool offers a flat screwdriver, metric hex wrenches (M3, M4, M6), imperial hex wrench (#4, 6, 8, 10, 12), 6.3 mm hex driver, ruler (cm & inches), wingnut wrench, knife edge, protractor, can opener, box opener, belt cutter, and finger grip / paracord. Is there anything this multi-tool can’t do? Despite the compact form factor of the Flex GearBox, this wallet is constructed from a combination of durable materials that include Kydex and genuine leather which means that it will easily survive all rugged outdoor adventures. Topping it all off is a steel D-ring which allows you to connect your keys and other accessories.

Check out www.mgear.io for more info about all the new MGear products!





