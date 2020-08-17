Product News: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evolution Turntable







Pro-Ject Audio Systems has just announced the new Debut Carbon Evolution turntable featuring the brand’s famous one-piece carbon fiber tonearm technology, electronic speed selection, suspension elements from the EISA award winning X1, and a factory mounted Sumiko Rainier phono cartridge.

From the very beginning, Pro-Ject has believed in the power of analog music. From the mid-1990s, at the height of the CD, Pro-Ject gained a global reputation for their phenomenal sound quality and premium build at an affordable price. After more than 20 years, The Debut is one of the best-selling products in the history of hi-fi, with close to one million units sold. The Debut made listening to vinyl an affordable option for music lovers, and thanks to its minimalist aesthetic and premium finish options, it also helped to make analogue fashionable again. The Debut series sets a new standard for value and performance with the new Debut Carbon Evolution.

Available in a range of nine finish options, including varieties of eight-coat, hand-painted high-gloss, beautiful matte pastel colours, or elegant walnut veneer. Debut Carbon Evolution was made to suit any home environment, allowing the passion for music on quality vinyl to take center stage.

The Debut Carbon Evolution will be available in September for $499 USD.

More information can be found here

DEBUT CARBON EVOLUTION FEATURES INCLUDE:

✓ 8.6″ one-piece Carbon Fiber tonearm, integrated headshell

✓ Low-friction precision sapphire tonearm bearings

✓ Sumiko Rainier phono cartridge, factory mounted, and precision aligned (United States only)

✓ Heavy 1.7kg die cast aluminum platter w/ TPE Damping

✓ Electronic Speed Selection for 33&45 RPM (78 capable)

✓ TPE-damped motor suspension

✓ Premium gold-plated, chassis-mount RCA jacks

✓ One-piece continuous run, high purity copper internal tonearm wiring, shielded termination box

✓ Height adjustable TPE-damped aluminum leveling feet

✓ Hinged adjustable dust cover included

✓ Two Year parts and labor warranty

✓ Connect it E phono cable with attached external ground wire

✓ Multi-voltage power supply





