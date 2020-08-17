





Product News: Rotel Michi X3 Integrated Amplifier and Michi X5 Integrated Amplifier August 17th, 2020 | Home |

Rotel has just revealed the Michi X3 Integrated Amplifier and Michi X5 Integrated Amplifier as an extension of its current portfolio of Michi products, continuing to deliver on the promise of uncompromised performance and design elegance with exceptional value.

The Michi X3 and X5 are the latest products to showcase the legacy and tradition of Michi, with best-in-class audio engineering methods coupled with the perfect balance of innovation and critical evaluation of every circuit, signal path and component. The exquisite industrial design of the X3 and X5 models are surpassed only by their breathtaking performance. The X3 Integrated Amplifier will be available for purchase in September 2020 with the X5 Integrated Amplifier following in November 2020.

X3 INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER FEATURES:

• Delivers 350-watts of robust power into 4-ohm and 200-watts to 8-ohm loads driven by a high efficiency oversized toroidal transformer feeding independent analog, digital and power amplifier voltage regulator circuits for optimal power isolation

• The X3 circuits are designed to optimize the signal path to each of the 13 source inputs including XLR, analog, digital, pc-USB, Bluetooth with apt-x wireless streaming and moving magnet phono stage

• Utilizing direct-path circuit topology, the X3 further isolates sensitive audio signals and processing from the high current amplification stage lowering the noise floor and delivering an improved sound field

• The X3 high-resolution screen ensures quick setup of all features and multiple user-selectable configuration options of the run-time display.

• RS232 and ethernet connectivity provide integration with all popular control systems

X5 INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER FEATURES:

• Delivers 600-watts of output power into 4-ohms and 350-watts to 8-ohm loads with near limitless, controlled, bass energy

• Supports an array of 14 source inputs including analog, digital, XLR, PC-USB with DSD 2x decoding and MQA rendering

• APT-X and AAC high quality wireless Bluetooth streaming and both moving-magnet and moving-coil phono stage

• Digital to analog conversion utilizes an AKM 32 bit, 768khz DAC, achieving meticulous accuracy and timing of the audio

• The front panel graphic display provides easy access to all setup options using the included custom designed signature Michi remote control

• The display is configurable to show operating status, a 12-band graphic EQ or peak power meter

• RS232 and ethernet connection ensure simple integration with automation systems

Pricing:

• X5 Integrated Amplifier – $6,999 USD

• X3 Integrated Amplifier – $4,999 USD

For more info, jump over to http://www.rotel.com/michi





Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin