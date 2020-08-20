Product News: Monitor Audio IMS-4 Music Streamer







Monitor Audio’s custom Installation Amplifiers and Music Streamers have slimline dimensions and use class-leading audio technology to create a superior musical performance.

They are quick and easy to install, and their discreet form ensures they use a minimum amount of space. With a choice of sizes, inputs, outputs and power options, there is a Monitor Audio amplifier for every situation. The IMS-4 Music Streamer is the perfect partner for Monitor Audio’s amplifiers.

The IMS-4 music streamer offers a discreet design and slimline form that occupies just 1U of rack space. Its BluOS technology and controller app allow easy access to music libraries, streaming services and it can be voice controlled using Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. BluOS also allows the IMS-4 to stream lossless music at a quality of up to 24-bit/192 khz to four zones in a home network. Accessed through the app, or one of the many supported integrated control systems, multiple IMS-4 streamers can be combined to provide up to 64 zones, with each zone able to play together in perfect sync. The IMS-4 can also simultaneously play different streams to separate zones – it truly is a versatile music streamer.

IMS-4 Features:

– BluOS multi-room streaming technology

– With four separate zones, different music can be streamed to four different rooms or areas

– Allows streaming of lossless music with MQA authentication up to 24-bit/192 kHz to every room in a home network

– Compatible with other BluOSTM enabled devices

– Can be integrated with other BluOS devices to provide up to 64 zones of music, with each zone able to play together in perfect sync or to simultaneously play different streams to separate zones

– Easy access to music libraries and streaming from music services

– Access offline local media such as hard drives or CD players and connect to media servers using the analogue RCA, digital optical, USB and ethernet inputs to play across zones

– Its BluOS technology and controller app allow easy access to music libraries, streaming services and voice control using Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri

– Can be partnered with Monitor Audio’s range of Installation Amplifiers

– Integration with home automation services such as Crestron, Control4, RTI and other BluOS devices

– Controllable using the BluOS Controller app for iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows

– Includes a system interrupt feature to let doorbells and fire alarms be heard

– Occupies just 1U rack space

– Compatible with Apple AirPlay 2

For more info, check out https://www.monitoraudio.com/en/product-ranges/streamers-amplifiers/ims-4/





