





Product News: NAD T 758 V3i Surround Sound Receiver August 13th, 2020 | Home |

NAD Electronics has just revealed the T 758 V3i, a performance update to the award-winning T 758 A/V Surround Sound Receiver. The affordable surround sound receiver will now come ready with Dolby Atmos, DTS Master Audio, BluOS high-res multi-room audio, Dirac Live, 4K UHD Video and Apple AirPlay 2 all built-in. The T 758 V3i ($1499 U.S.) begins shipping later this month.

As with all NAD components, the company’s latest offering continues their ‘simple is better’ design philosophy. This sensible approach contributes to ease of use and maximizes performance where it counts. The T 758 V3i features NAD’s legendary sound quality and complete compatibility with all the latest features and formats to ensure lifelike music and movie enjoyment.

Most A/V receivers available on the market today focus predominantly on the Video and Surround Sound aspects, leaving audio circuitry almost as an afterthought. NAD firmly believes that there are many people for whom music will always come first. With NAD’s reputation for high value/high performance, it was obvious that the T 758 V3i would have to please audiophiles and home theatre enthusiasts alike.

MDC: FUTURE-PROOF DESIGNS

Performance-minded enthusiasts want to embrace the ever-changing world of AV technology without destroying their original investment. So, NAD devised the most important innovation in a decade: Modular Design Construction, an uncommon answer to technology obsolescence. Digital audio and video circuits are on replaceable modules. With MDC, the ability to easily upgrade the T 758 V3i to include future digital formats is totally unique and unprecedented.

‘MUSIC FIRST’ AUDIO

Popular surround sound formats, including HD formats Dolby Atmos and DTS Master Audio, are decoded using the latest generation of high-speed multi-core DSP. Stereo source material can be converted to surround sound using our exclusive EARS surround mode, praised by reviewers for its natural sound quality. With full support for High Res Audio formats like MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) included in the BluOS Player, the T 758 V3i is unique. Add to this NAD’s exclusive PowerDrive amplifier featuring high current combined with high Dynamic Power to bring out the very best in any speaker. With both music and movies, the T 758 V3i’s award-winning heritage reveals its power with immense depth, clarity, and incredible detail. Ordinary AV receivers simply sound flat in comparison.

PURE AND SIMPLE VIDEO

The T 758 V3i offers exceptional performance with the latest digital video technology, including Ultra video at resolutions up to 3840×2160 pixels at 60 frames per second with 4:4:4 color gamut and High Dynamic Range support. Analogue video sources are also supported on HDMI for simple ‘one wire’ connection to a flat screen or projector. NAD leaves the video processing where it belongs, in the display, avoiding multiple format conversions that plague lesser AVRs. It also includes popular HDMI features, Audio Return Channel (ARC) and Consumer Electronic Control (CEC).

EASY FLEXIBILITY

We have created a very simple user interface that is both flexible and easy to use. Each source component retains the same custom settings every time it is selected for viewing, and there are no ’empty inputs’ to clutter or confuse. In addition, powerful AV Presets allow custom setups for different types of program material (drama, action, musical, etc.) tailoring the performance to the listener’s taste. Inputs can even be renamed to match specific components. The T 758 V3i is more flexible than ever, with Apple AirPlay 2 built-in for easy integration into the Apple ecosystem.

NAD SPEAKER IQ

The automated setup of surround speakers, NAD Speaker IQ is both accurate and easy with the supplied microphone and NAD remote control. A second independent zone is included and can be powered by the internal back channel amplifiers. Advanced multi-room systems are easily accommodated thanks to its full suite of connections for home automation systems.

WORLD’S MOST SOPHISTICATED DIGITAL ROOM CORRECTION SYSTEM

The T 758 V3i employs Dirac Live Room Correction software that delivers optimized sound quality for your home theatre system. The built-in Dirac Live software measures the acoustic performance of the system within the listening room and optimizes playback performance to provide the most transparent music reproduction possible. Setup process is automated and very simple, giving users the control they need to precisely tune for the best results. With Dirac Live you can build the perfect listening environment that corrects for both the timing and colourations in sound using the supplied microphone and its powerful software.

BLUOS STREAMING HIGH-RES AUDIO INCLUDED

The T 758 V3i features built-in BluOS wireless streaming technology, enabling users to stream lossless music to their home theatre system from local libraries, tune in to Internet radio stations, and access popular music streaming services. You can control the music from anywhere in the house using the BluOS Controller app for smartphone, tablet and desktop, including the ability to group the receiver to other BluOS enabled components from NAD, Bluesound, DALI or Monitor Audio to create a whole home music delivery ecosystem.

Key Features of the NAD T 758 V3i:

• Apple AirPlay2 Integration

• Supports Siri Voice Assistant via AirPlay 2

• Dolby Atmos built in

• 4K UHD Video built in

• BluOS high-res multi-room audio built in

• Modular Design Construction (MDC)* offers ability to upgrade to future digital formats when available

• Legendary NAD sound combined with latest audio formats

• Simple user interface, AV presets and inputs can be renamed

• NAD Speaker iQ for easy accurate speaker setup and auto software updates

• Complete with Dirac Live Room Correction software delivers optimized sound quality





Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin