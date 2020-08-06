Product News: McIntosh C22 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier Mk V







McIntosh has just revealed the C22 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier Mk V.

This latest model of the McIntosh C22 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier – the Mk V – is the direct replacement of the highly regarded C70 Limited Edition 70th Anniversary Vacuum Tube Preamplifier, which had a limited production run to commemorate the company’s 70th Anniversary that took place in 2019. The new C22 Mk V is the latest McIntosh vacuum tube preamplifier to carry the cherished C22 model number. It has all the performance of the acclaimed C70 but with the hallowed C22 moniker and its signature glass and aluminum front panel design.

The C22 Mk V uses one 12AT7 and five 12AX7A vacuum tubes which can be seen through a glass panel located on the top of the preamp. Knobs and rocker switches operate all control functions while modern LED lights indicate input selection and volume level. The C22 Mk V has two balanced inputs, three unbalanced inputs, one Moving Coil and one Moving Magnet phono inputs, for a total of seven inputs. There are two pairs each of balanced and unbalanced output connections; the two outputs allow sending signals to two separate power amplifiers.

Bypassable bass and treble tone controls are located on the front panel and can be adjusted in 2dB increments via rotary knobs. Impedance and capacitance for the phono inputs can also be adjusted via separate rotary knobs. In addition to setting the listening level, the volume knob can also be used to adjust the relative volume balance between the left and right audio channels. The ¼” headphone jack is powered by McIntosh’s High Drive headphone amplifier and features their Headphone Crossfeed Director (HXD) technology. HXD improves the sound localization for headphone listening by restoring the directionality component of the sound stage that’s normally only heard from loudspeakers.

McIntosh’s Power Control technology is included with four ports that can automatically turn other connected McIntosh components such as amplifiers, CD players or turntables, on and off. Data ports are also present and can control basic functions of connected McIntosh source components via the included remote control.

The C22 Mk V sits atop a stunning polished stainless steel chassis and features the timeless McIntosh illuminated logo, control knobs, and aluminum end caps. With its retro black glass and aluminum front panel design, the C22 Mk V will fit right in with McIntosh home audio systems of any era – from the 1950s to current day.

Pricing and Availability

Shipping begins in August 2020 at $6,000 USD.

For more info, check out www.mcintoshlabs.com.





