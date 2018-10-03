BDI Flo Media Console Hidden-Sound Cabinet

If you prefer to hear sound, rather than “see” it, then you’ll be interested in this new BDI media cabinet. Its design allows clear, evenly dispersed sound to come from the electronics, all while keeping them safely concealed and well ventilated. Now shipping nationwide, the new Flo Media Console by Matthew Weatherly brings a clean, modern aesthetic to BDI’s “hidden sound” cabinet series.

“Many consumers want media cabinets that allow for a full entertainment setup, but keep components hidden,” said Bill Becker, CEO and Design Director of BDI. “That is why we designed features like acoustically transparent doors, flow-through ventilation, and adjustable shelves in some of our latest media cabinets. These hidden-sound designs make it possible to keep electronics out of sight while still allowing them to operate at their best.”

Beneath Flo’s beautiful satin-white exterior is a highly functional AV cabinet that includes a host of innovative features to keep AV and gaming equipment perfectly concealed behind the doors, without interfering with the sound quality or IR signal accessibility. These features include:

• Perforated Steel Doors

• Center Channel Speaker or Soundbar Shelf

• Integrated Cable Management

• Removable Back Panels

• Adjustable Shelves

• Flow-Through Ventilation

• Remote Control Friendly