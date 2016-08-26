HiFiMAN SuperMini Portable Lossless DSD Music Player

298

HiFiMAN SuperMini - cover shot
HiFiMAN, has announced their latest personal audio product, a portable player known as the SuperMini. The new HiFiMAN SuperMini is a small, stylish go-anywhere music playback device that aims to deliver best-in-class sound quality. What makes the new HiFiMAN Supermini particularly interesting is that it supports all lossless file formats including DSD. What does this mean? Well, greater compatibility and higher performance as lossless formats, including DSD, deliver the full dynamic range and realism captured within the original recording. The player features expandable memory up to 256 GB via micro SD card.
HiFiMAN SuperMini - jacks
HiFiMAN has long been recognized by many audiophiles as having the best-sounding portable players on the market. The company is credited with pioneering the high-res portable player as far back as 2008 though the company’s reference players tend to be somewhat larger and heavier. By contrast, the SuperMini combines ultra-light weight (2.4 oz) and compact size with remarkable performance that rivals its larger siblings.
HiFiMAN SuperMini - 2
The SuperMini’s robust output will drive all but the most power hungry headphones and despite its slim chassis, it features both normal and balanced outputs. And to make sure you can enjoy your tunes for a very long time, the HiFiMAN player boasts an amazing battery life of 22 hours. As an added bonus, SuperMini is shipped with a high performance set of balanced in-ear phones so it is ready to rock right out of the box.

The new HiFiMAN SuperMini portable lossless DSD music player is now available at a MSRP of $399 U.S. Look for more details to be shared at: hifiman.com

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

298 COMMENTS

  126. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

  261. louis vuitton handtaschen online shop louis vuitton tasche kosten louis vuitton handtaschen warum sind louis vuitton taschen so teuer noe tasche louis vuitton M40047 weiße Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Frau

    […]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to for the reason that we consider they are worth visiting[…]

Leave a Reply