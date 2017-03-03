NOVO March / April 2017 Digital Issue

Features inside this issue:

Robots to Rock Your World: Social, Companion and Educational Robots

Outdoor Speaker Buyer Guide: From Portable Bluetooth Speakers to Dedicated Outdoor Speakers

Virtual Reality at the International CES: New VR Headsets, Experiences, Backpack Computers and Accessories

Product reviews:

Bryston BDA-3 DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter)

Audiovector QR3 Loudspeakers

Skogrand Vivaldi Interconnects and Speaker Cables

Yamaha A-S2100 Integrated Amplifier

Monitor Audio Controlled Performance In-Wall Speaker

