NOVO March / April 2017 Digital Issue
Features inside this issue:
- Robots to Rock Your World: Social, Companion and Educational Robots
- Outdoor Speaker Buyer Guide: From Portable Bluetooth Speakers to Dedicated Outdoor Speakers
- Virtual Reality at the International CES: New VR Headsets, Experiences, Backpack Computers and Accessories
Product reviews:
- Bryston BDA-3 DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter)
- Audiovector QR3 Loudspeakers
- Skogrand Vivaldi Interconnects and Speaker Cables
- Yamaha A-S2100 Integrated Amplifier
- Monitor Audio Controlled Performance In-Wall Speaker
