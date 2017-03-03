NOVO March / April 2017 Digital Issue

1

NOVO-mar-apr-2017-cover

Print

Features inside this issue:

  • Robots to Rock Your World: Social, Companion and Educational Robots
  • Outdoor Speaker Buyer Guide: From Portable Bluetooth Speakers to Dedicated Outdoor Speakers
  • Virtual Reality at the International CES: New VR Headsets, Experiences, Backpack Computers and Accessories

Product reviews:

  • Bryston BDA-3 DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter)
  • Audiovector QR3 Loudspeakers
  • Skogrand Vivaldi Interconnects and Speaker Cables
  • Yamaha A-S2100 Integrated Amplifier
  • Monitor Audio Controlled Performance In-Wall Speaker

View this issue HERE or choose other formats:

Tablet / Smartphone Editions: CANADA HiFi app  |  Magzster app (iOS or Andriod)  |  PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)
Computers: PDF Edition (ideal for printing)

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

745

718

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply